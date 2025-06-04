Cadillac F1 announces huge signing ahead of 2026 debut

Cadillac have announced their first major signing ahead of their Formula 1 entry in 2026, as anticipation continues to build around the 11th team on the grid.

The American team unveiled their logo and branding during a launch event at the Miami Grand Prix, a weekend that also saw the likes of Sergio Perez and Mick Schumacher linked to their two race seats.

Whilst Cadillac are still a while off deciding their driver line up, the team have announced a major sponsor signing that will appear on their 2026 car and define their character as an F1 racing team - Tommy Hilfiger.

The team have signed a multi-year deal with the New York fashion house as their lifestyle sponsor and apparel partner, and it continues a long history in F1 for the brand.

Hilfiger’s partnership with Cadillac will not only be a logo on the car, race suits and helmets, but will make up the official team kit worn by the drivers, team staff and the merchandise made available to fans at the start of the 2026 season in March.

American identity spearheaded Cadillac’s deal with Hilfiger, with team principal Graeme Lowdon explaining in an official statement: "An American team representing one of the most iconic American brands of all time. Tommy Hilfiger too is an American icon, and the brand’s legacy in Formula 1 is unmatched.

"As we bring a bold new vision to the paddock, this partnership truly reflects the spirit of what we’re building."

Hilfiger’s history with F1

Hilfiger has sponsored F1 teams since the 1990s, most recently partnering with Mercedes before Adidas replaced the brand from the 2025 season onwards.

Of course, Hilfiger is also known for their collaboration with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton who was named their global ambassador, launching his first clothing line with the brand during New York Fashion Week in 2018.

Since breaking away from Mercedes and Hamilton, Hilfiger has retained an active presence in the F1 sphere, and currently sponsors Alba Larsen's car in the all-female F1 Academy series.

Cadillac F1 CEO Dan Towriss revealed that the sponsorship was integral to the identity of the team going forwards, and said: “This collaboration represents the fusion of two bold, innovative brands - where performance meets iconic style.

"As we build a team that reflects American ambition on the global F1 stage, this partnership sets the tone for what’s ahead."

