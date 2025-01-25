Mercedes chief reveals EXCLUSIVE first look at Adidas F1 merch

The CEO of the Mercedes-Benz Group has revealed a sneak peek at the upcoming team's collaboration with Adidas, teasing the highly anticipated collection.

Ola Kallenius was the first non-German to hold both the Chairman of the Board of Management role and CEO position, prior to obtaining German citizenship.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren announce major signing as Ricciardo RETURN talks surface

READ MORE: Hamilton CRASH revealed by F1 team boss

The 55-year-old business executive also acts as chairman of the board of management of Daimler AG, of which Mercedes-Benz is a subsidiary.

In his multiple managerial roles, Kallenius has attended grand prix weekends in the past, and this week took to social media platform LinkedIn to share how Mercedes' new partnership with clothing giant Adidas has inspired a change in his sporting lifestyle.

Keep an eye on the Adidas website for the first collaboration with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1.

Mercedes F1 driver George Russell will likely be swapping out his usual suave outfits for Adidas sportswear in 2025

READ MORE: Ricciardo F1 COMEBACK decision made

Kallenius' post on the professional platform read: "One of my New Year’s resolutions was to get back into my fitness routine. What a unique and creative resolution, right? Our recent visit to Adidas headquarters served as a very friendly reminder to squeeze in a quick workout whenever I can.

"My latest meet-up with Bjorn and his team focused on the launch of the collaboration that was announced earlier this month: Adidas’ new multi-year partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 team to create a range of F1-inspired apparel, footwear and accessories for the team and fans.

In an exclusive reveals of what fans can expect from the unreleased range, the Mercedes CEO could be seen sporting the new AMG F1 hoodie paired and black adidas trainers.

"Once the collection launches, I’ll keep you posted on my “office fits”. And stay tuned for our latest ideas coming soon …" the post concluded.

Mercedes F1 driver George Russell will continue to rep the team's many partnerships this season, including Adidas, having teased the collection himself in recent weeks.

Can't wait for the Adidas drop? Click here to shop official Mercedes merchandise via F1 Fanatics.

READ MORE: Ferrari star involved in team-mate mixup after Hamilton debut

Related