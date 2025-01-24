Ferrari star involved in team-mate mixup after Hamilton debut
Ferrari star involved in team-mate mixup after Hamilton debut
A Ferrari Formula 1 star has been caught in an awkward mixup following Lewis Hamilton's first outing with his new team.
The 40-year-old completed his move to the Scuderia during the off-season after his departure from Mercedes, with whom he won six of his seven world titles over a historic 12-year spell.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen handed 2025 warning as Horner REPLACES champion
READ MORE: Hamilton CRASH revealed by F1 team boss
Hamilton has been unable, however, to add to his trophy collection since his 2020 championship triumph, and had grown increasingly frustrated at his lack of pace in recent years, a key factor behind his decision to make the shock switch.
Hamilton was officially unveiled by his new employers at their Maranello base earlier this week, admitting he was delighted to finally realise a long-held ambition of representing the famous Italian outfit.
Fans were given a glimpse of the 105-time race winner sporting the iconic Ferrari race suit the following day, before he got on track - wearing a special yellow helmet - at the Fiorano circuit on Wednesday morning.
Leclerc laughs off awkward fan request
Many turned out to see their new hero in action, but found it difficult to pick out the former Mercedes star due to the thick fog which had engulfed much of the track.
Hamilton's new team-mate, Charles Leclerc, also got behind the wheel of the 2023 F1 model following Hamilton's session, but was happy to let his colleague steal the spotlight.
The Monegasque, however, did take some time to speak to some supporters after his test run, signing autographs and posing for pictures.
He also got involved in a light-hearted exchange with one loyal fan who asked him to sign a jersey featuring the name of his former Ferrari partner Carlos Sainz.
Fortunately, Leclerc saw the funny side of the mixup and reassured the individual that he would honour the request regardless.
A fan giving Charles a Carlos shirt to sign— ari (@itsnotme_ari) January 22, 2025
“I know it's Carlos, sorry”
“It’s great”
Charles reassured the fan and signed it with the biggest smile, Carlos is missed in Fiorano 🤍🥹 pic.twitter.com/MIf50ZdPVm
The official Ferrari site are currently running a sale with up to 30 per cent off their existing F1 merchandise ahead of Hamilton’s arrival. To purchase Leclerc's genuine merch, click here.
READ MORE: Ricciardo spotted in NEW team gear
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Painful’ Ricciardo experience unveiled in F1 return talks
- 41 minutes ago
Brundle reveals CRUSHING Ferrari driver snub
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen handed 2025 warning as Horner REPLACES champion
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari star involved in team-mate mixup after Hamilton debut
- 2 hours ago
FIA steward addresses Verstappen 'intimidation' tactics after penalty controversy
- 3 hours ago
McLaren F1 team announce NEW 2025 signing after major exit
- Today 17:59