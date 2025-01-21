Ricciardo spotted in NEW team gear

Daniel Ricciardo has been spotted in new team gear following his axe from Formula 1 in 2024.

The 35-year-old failed to return to his previous form during his tenure at Visa Cash App RB, where the Australian driver was comprehensively beaten by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Following a dismal weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix, Ricciardo was swiftly axed from VCARB and replaced by Liam Lawson.

Despite Lawson’s step-up to Red Bull for 2025, Ricciardo did not return to VCARB, with the team instead bolstering their young driver programme and promoting Isack Hadjar.

Daniel Ricciardo no longer competes in F1

Red Bull have promoted their younger drivers for 2025

Will Ricciardo return to F1?

The F1 fan favourite may be out of the sport for 2025, but the impending arrival of Cadillac in 2026 has given rise to hope that Ricciardo could be selected for one of the seats at the 11th team.

However, when asked by a fan if this was a possibility, Ricciardo stated that he was done with F1 as the Aussie’s next move remains highly anticipated.

A switch to a rival motorsport series may be an option for Ricciardo, with the former Red Bull star linked to both NASCAR and the Australian Supercars Championship.

Daniel Ricciardo took to Instagram in his new team wear

In the meantime, Ricciardo appears to be enjoying retirement and overseeing his clothing line Enchanté, as the Aussie keeps himself busy outside of motorsport.

The 35-year-old has also been spotted supporting NFL team the Buffalo Bills since his F1 exit, with Ricciardo revealing his behind the scenes access with the team via his Instagram.

Now, posting on his stories Ricciardo has been spotted in their new team gear, in a picture posted of him in a No. 17 shirt of quarterback Josh Allen.

