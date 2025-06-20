Daniel Ricciardo has been slammed by F1 fans after he revealed he is coming out of retirement for a new job.

The Australian has been rather quiet since leaving F1 behind in 2024, with Ricciardo instead enjoying time away from his racing career and focusing on other projects such as clothing brand Enchante.

However, in a recent social media post the eight-time race winner shared his latest venture, which produced a controversial response from some fans.

Ricciardo revealed he had teamed up with betting company Dabble to deliver his own 'tailgate service', announcing the new partnership in a video aimed at mocking a retired life, but fans were not left laughing on X.

"Bro just go to Cadillac this is embarrassing, I love you," one user wrote.

"Come on mate I’m a massive fan but this isn’t at all something good to put your name to. Gambling destroys lives, surely there’s better things to work with," another added.

A third bemoaned Ricciardo's new venture after racing and wrote: "Yikes dude. Top of a racing category, to this…"

"Danny mate, we love you but there is so many better things you could be promoting," another user continued.

Ricciardo’s retirement video goes down badly

Ricciardo was replaced by Lawson at RB in 2024

Some fans remained supportive on social media however, and called for a comeback for their racing star, remaining hopeful.

"Ever since Daniel left Formula 1 is just about boring races week in week out," one user wrote.

"I'm glad to see you're doing good, maybe you can think about coming back to the track in 2026?" a second added.

The same video was posted to Instagram, where Ricciardo was supported by IndyCar star Conor Daly, who wrote: "Tailgate season hell yeah."

Although, some fans are clearly hoping for a comeback with Cadillac, Ricciardo himself has admitted he is ‘done’ with F1 and instead names such as Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas have been linked to the seat.

Ricciardo's new partnership comes after his deal with telecommunications company Optus ended in 2024, where he held the position of ‘Chief of Optimism’ in 2020.

The 35-year-old is yet to announce his full retirement from racing technically speaking, with Ricciardo tipped to join racing series' in America such as IndyCar and NASCAR, although the former F1 star has given little indication of his future plans.

