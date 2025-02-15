Daniel Ricciardo all set for STUNNING Daytona 500 drive after huge NASCAR rule change

It has now been over four months since Daniel Ricciardo brutally lost his seat in Formula 1.

In late September, Red Bull decided they had seen enough from the experienced Aussie, axing the driver that once starred for them from their junior team in favor of a driver they hope will be their next big thing.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Daytona 500 CANCELLATION made as Michael Jordan 23XI lawsuit update emerges

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 NEW start time, schedule and TV channels

Ricciardo has since taken some time away from the track and as yet, there are no official updates on what his racing career might look like in the future.

However, with the Daytona 500 taking place on Sunday, it got us thinking — after a huge NASCAR rule change this year, Ricciardo is now all set for a stunning run at the Great American Race.

Daniel Ricciardo lost his F1 seat in September and is yet to return to racing

Could Ricciardo swap F1 machinery for stock car racing?

READ MORE: NASCAR Weather: Daytona 500 latest forecast as RAIN and STORMS threaten chaos

Daniel Ricciardo could benefit from NASCAR rule change

One of several rules introduced ahead of the 2025 season was NASCAR's new 'open exemption provisional' (OEP).

According to NASCAR, the OEP "provides a guaranteed starting position for world-class drivers who enter a NASCAR Cup Series race,"

"The provisional is similar to a 'promoter’s choice provisional' utilized in short-track racing and dirt racing to ensure a high-caliber driver’s entry into a feature race."

Crucially, the OEP only becomes a factor if the entry list exceeds the Cup Series current maximum starting field of 40 cars, and drivers need to gain pre-approval by NASCAR on a case-to-case basis, with their career achievements and accolades carrying significant weight.

Former IndyCar driver Helio Castroneves has taken advantage of the new rule this year and is set to start 41st in Sunday's Daytona 500, for example, after failing to qualify for the event on track.

Given Ricciardo's extensive career in F1 and his eight grand prix victories, it is surely not a question whether or not he is considered a 'world-class' driver, and given his popularity in the United States due to Netflix's Drive to Survive, surely any NASCAR team would love to have him and the publicity that he would bring.

Helio Castroneves is set to use NASCAR's OEP for the Daytona 500

What has Daniel Ricciardo said about racing in NASCAR?

But would Ricciardo be up for it? Well, Ricciardo's love of NASCAR is no secret to anybody. The Aussie has made his love for the series well-known over the years and one of his heroes is Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Ricciardo lived out one of his fantasies at the 2021 United States Grand Prix after winning a bet with McLaren chief Zak Brown, getting to drive Earnhardt Sr's 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo around the Circuit of The Americas.

Not only that, but comments made in an interview last year suggest he is keen to experience NASCAR in the future.

"There's things I would like to try and experience," Ricciardo told Tourism Western Australia last year.

"I don't know, let's say on a competitive level, I grew up a fan of NASCAR. I'd like to drive a NASCAR. I'd love to drive around Daytona, for example.

"But would I like to compete? Yes and no.

"But I also know that it's not what I grew up doing, and I'll probably get smoked so like, I don't know if I need that!"

Daniel Ricciardo has expressed his love of NASCAR publicly

NASCAR insiders back Ricciardo switch

The idea of Ricciardo driving in NASCAR is even becoming a train of thought among NASCAR insiders.

Speaking in FOX Sports' bold predictions for 2025, Bob Pockrass predicted that the Aussie star would make the move to the series at some point in the future.

"Daniel comes to NASCAR in more than just a one-off move," Pockrass said.

"Currently unemployed, and his fandom of NASCAR is well-documented. Yeah, for the most part, he has poured cold water on any significant NASCAR chatter.

"But to see his smile driving a Dale Earnhardt Sr. vintage car a few years ago showed just how much he loves the sport.

"Plus there would be teams and sponsors that want him racing stock cars. And that's not to mention the fans, who would eat it up.

"If NASCAR can find a way to get this done, it should do it."

With all of that said, it really does feel like everything is in place for Ricciardo to make a stunning switch to NASCAR, even if it is just a one-off at the Daytona 500.

The Aussie is a huge NASCAR fan and having expressed a desire to drive at Daytona in the future, the introduction of the OEP rule feels almost tailor-made.

Ricciardo entering the Daytona 500 would bring further eyes to the race, and surely offer NASCAR and the team he drove for huge sponsorship opportunities.

If he enjoyed it and did well, there could even be the chance of him turning to the series more permanently, which would be a huge coup for NASCAR given his stardom.

It feels like there is an exciting opportunity here for both NASCAR and Ricciardo himself. It would be hugely exciting to see it taken.

Related