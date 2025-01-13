NASCAR expert tips F1 star for SHOCK move

A top NASCAR writer has tipped Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo for a shock move to the Cup Series in 2025.

The Australian driver was let go by Red Bull's junior F1 team VCARB late last season, having been outperformed consistently by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Previous to his spell with Red Bull's sister team, Ricciardo raced with McLaren, Renault and Red Bull, in a career that spanned 14 seasons and yielded eight victories and 32 podiums.

Following his replacement at VCARB by Liam Lawson, however, it was largely believed to be the end of Ricciardo's career in F1, with no other viable options for a full-time seat on the grid.

Where will Ricciardo race in 2025?

Cadillac's future entry into F1 has led to some speculation that Ricciardo could end up there in 2026, with the new team confirming that they want an experienced F1 racer to sit alongside a young American talent.

However, Ricciardo recently rubbished these rumours, saying that he was 'done' with F1, and has been showing off a variety of other projects and holidays via his social media profiles.

Now, American journalist Bob Pockrass has linked Ricciardo with a different American entity altogether, suggesting the 35-year-old may join an entirely different racing series in 2025.

Speaking on FOX Sports' bold predictions for 2025, Pockrass said: "Daniel comes to NASCAR in more than just a one-off move.

"Currently unemployed, and his fandom of NASCAR is well-documented. Yeah, for the most part he has poured cold water on any significant NASCAR chatter.

"But to see his smile driving a Dale Earnhardt Sr. vintage car a few years ago showed just how much he loves the sport. Plus there would be teams and sponsors that want him racing stock cars. And that's not to mention the fans, who would eat it up.

"If NASCAR can find a way to get this done, it should do it."

