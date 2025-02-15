NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 NEW start time, schedule and TV channels

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season officially kicks off this weekend, with the prestigious Daytona 500.

The 500-mile race at Daytona International Speedway is in its 67th iteration this year and is the jewel in NASCAR's crown, famous for its fierce, high-speed racing action.

In those 67 editions, 43 drivers have been able to call themselves Daytona 500 winners, from Lee Petty back in 1959 right through to William Byron in 2024.

With some huge stars in the Cup Series field never to have won the race, the likes of Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, and others will be hoping that come Sunday, the list of Daytona 500 winners has an extra name added to it.

However, as excitement builds ahead of the race, there has been a late change.

NASCAR have announced that the start time originally planned for 2:30 pm ET has now shifted due to adverse weather being forecast in Daytona Beach on Sunday.

With that said, below, we've got the new times confirmed for your time zone and how you can watch all of the action unfold live.

NASCAR Schedule: Daytona 500 start times

The 200-lap race now starts on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 1:30 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the week converted to your time zone.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 1:30 pm Charlotte, NC (ET) 1:30 pm Columbia, SC (ET) 1:30 pm Charleston, WV (ET) 1:30 pm Augusta, ME (ET) 1:30 pm Chicago, IL (CT) 12:30 pm Pierre, SD (CT) 12:30 pm Nashville, TN (CT) 12:30 pm Des Moines, IA (CT) 12:30 pm Montgomery, AL (CT) 12:30 pm Mexico City, MX (CT) 12:30 pm Phoenix, AZ (MT) 11:30 am Denver, CO (MT) 11:30 am Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 11:30 am Albuquerque, NM (MT) 11:30 am El Paso, TX (MT) 11:30 am Los Angeles, CA (PT) 10:30 am Las Vegas, NV (PT) 10:30 am Seattle, WA (PT) 10:30 am Portland, OR (PT) 10:30 am San Francisco, CA (PT) 10:30 am Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 3:30 pm London, GB (GMT) 6:30 pm Madrid, ES (CET) 7:30 pm Sydney, AU (AEDT) 5:30 am (Sunday) Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 5 am (Sunday) Perth, AU (AWST) 2:30 am (Sunday)

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The 2025 Daytona 500 will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 in the US, with race coverage also being broadcast via radio at MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Things may differ depending on your location, however. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action at Daytona International Speedway in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

To catch all of the exciting Daytona 500 action live on Fox Sports this week, via Fubo, click here.

