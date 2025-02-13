NASCAR Weather: Daytona 500 latest forecast as RAIN and STORMS threaten chaos

The NASCAR Cup Series hits Daytona International Speedway this Sunday for the iconic Daytona 500, but adverse weather is currently forecast for the rest of the week, which could potentially affect the schedule.

Dating back to 1959, the race has become legendary in both US and global motorsport, renowned for its high-speed racing and on-track drama.

After The Clash exhibition at Bowman Gray Stadium earlier this month, the Daytona 500 serves as the real Cup Series season opener, with the race offering drivers their first chance to score points in 2025.

Of course, that is not the only thing on offer to the Cup Series stars this weekend. Eternal glory awaits the driver who takes the checkered flag on Sunday, joining an elite group of what currently stands at 43 drivers to have won the historic event.

It really should be 500 miles and 200 laps of thrilling action throughout.

The 2025 Daytona 500 takes place this week

Daytona 500 weather forecast

After last year's race was postponed due to bad weather, we've taken a look at the latest forecasts for Daytona International Speedway throughout this week, with practice, qualifying, duel races and the Daytona 500 itself all set to take place.

Thursday 13th February

After dry running for practice one and qualifying, whether that will be the case on Thursday, or indeed throughout the rest of the week, remains to be seen.

Duels 1 and 2 are set to take place at Daytona on Thursday night, and whilst temperatures are expected to remain mild, showers are predicted throughout the day, with a possibility of thunderstorms, too.

Friday 14th February

The weather is looking even worse for the second practice session on Friday, with a staggering 88% chance of rain currently forecast.

Perhaps more concerningly, once again, a thunderstorm is also predicted to hit during the day, with cloud cover also expected to be at 98%.

The thunderstorm threat does fade significantly as we head into the night, but the threat of rain persists at 25%.

Saturday 15th February

The weather on Saturday looks much of the same, with an 82% chance of rain during the day as cars take part in the third and final Cup Series practice session ahead of the race.

Once again, there is also a threat of thunderstorms. Perhaps the only silver lining is that temperatures are expected to be relatively warm, with the possibility of some sunny spells in places.

Sunday 16th February

Race day at the Daytona 500 does not look as though it is going to be dry, however, with a 75% chance of rain forecast at present.

With that rain once again comes plenty of cloud cover and the chance of thunderstorms, although the threat of them is still less than on Friday.

That being said, variable cloudiness is expected throughout the day.

It remains to be seen what impact the showers and thunderstorms could have on the event and its timings.

NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 start times

The 200-lap Daytona 500 is scheduled to start on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET. Here are the race start times in some major cities within the United States and around the world:

City Race Start Time (Local) Time Zone New York City, New York 2:30 pm ET Charlotte, North Carolina 2:30 pm ET Columbia, South Carolina 2:30 pm ET Charleston, West Virginia 2:30 pm ET Augusta, Maine 2:30 pm ET Chicago, Illinois 1:30 pm CT Pierre, South Dakota 1:30 pm CT Nashville, Tennessee 1:30 pm CT Des Moines, Iowa 1:30 pm CT Montgomery, Alabama 1:30 pm CT Mexico City, Mexico 1:30 pm CT Phoenix, Arizona 12:30 pm MT Denver, Colorado 12:30 pm MT Salt Lake City, Utah 12:30 pm MT Albuquerque, New Mexico 12:30 pm MT El Paso, Texas 12:30 pm MT Los Angeles, California 11:30 am PT Las Vegas, Nevada 11:30 am PT Seattle, Washington 11:30 am PT Portland, Oregon 11:30 am PT San Francisco, California 11:30 am PT Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 5:30 pm BRT London, England 7:30 pm GMT Madrid, Spain 8:30 pm CET

Fox will broadcast the race live on TV with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who won the 2024 Daytona 500?

The 2024 Daytona 500 was won by Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron.

Byron came home ahead of team-mate Alex Bowman in second, and Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell in third.

To catch all of the exciting Daytona 500 action live on Fox Sports this week, via FuboTV, click here.

