NASCAR Results Today: Rain wreaks HAVOC at Daytona 500 as Chevrolet dominate

The times are in after a shortened second Daytona 500 practice session after rain hit at Daytona International Speedway and Chevrolet are looking strong.

Rain has already wreaked havoc with the schedule this week, with Truck Series practice being canceled on Thursday night, and in a shock move, today, the Daytona 500 official starting time was moved on Sunday due to the threat of adverse weather.

Fortunately, cars were still able to get some running in before the caution, with William Byron coming out on top in his #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

As mentioned, it was a dominant session for the manufacturer in terms of setting the fastest times, with the top five laps all being registered by Chevrolet cars.

Within that top five were two Hendrick Motorsports cars — William Byron and Chase Elliott — as well as two from Richard Childress Racing — Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon.

Cars will hit the track once more on Saturday for a third and final practice session, but let's take a look at the results in full from practice two.

Daytona 500 practice results today

Here is the full finishing order from the rain-affected second practice session at the Daytona 500, with all time and gap details included.

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer Fastest Time Gap Laps 1 William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 46.172 LEADER 13 2 Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 46.210 -0.038 19 3 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 46.230 -0.058 20 4 Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 46.298 -0.126 15 5 Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 46.384 -0.212 16 6 Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 46.472 -0.300 24 7 Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 46.537 -0.365 31 8 Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford 46.565 -0.393 31 9 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 46.573 -0.401 19 10 Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford 46.575 -0.403 31 11 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford 46.587 -0.415 31 12 Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 46.603 -0.431 26 13 Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 46.621 -0.449 29 14 John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 46.787 -0.615 18 15 Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 46.795 -0.623 16 16 Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 46.809 -0.637 17 17 Martin Truex Jr. #56 Tricon Garage Toyota 46.834 -0.662 18 18 Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 46.841 -0.669 18 19 Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 47.033 -0.861 16 20 Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota 47.093 -0.921 13 21 Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 47.236 -1.064 16 22 Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford 47.286 -1.114 20 23 Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford 47.295 -1.123 20 24 Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 47.538 -1.366 15 25 Riley Herbst #35 23XI Racing Toyota 47.544 -1.372 17 26 Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota 47.662 -1.490 5 27 Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 48.112 -1.940 8 28 Jimmie Johnson #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 48.638 -2.466 15 29 Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 48.688 -2.516 9 30 Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 49.987 -3.815 4

