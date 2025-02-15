NASCAR Results Today: Rain wreaks HAVOC at Daytona 500 as Chevrolet dominate
NASCAR Results Today: Rain wreaks HAVOC at Daytona 500 as Chevrolet dominate
The times are in after a shortened second Daytona 500 practice session after rain hit at Daytona International Speedway and Chevrolet are looking strong.
Rain has already wreaked havoc with the schedule this week, with Truck Series practice being canceled on Thursday night, and in a shock move, today, the Daytona 500 official starting time was moved on Sunday due to the threat of adverse weather.
Fortunately, cars were still able to get some running in before the caution, with William Byron coming out on top in his #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
As mentioned, it was a dominant session for the manufacturer in terms of setting the fastest times, with the top five laps all being registered by Chevrolet cars.
Within that top five were two Hendrick Motorsports cars — William Byron and Chase Elliott — as well as two from Richard Childress Racing — Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon.
Cars will hit the track once more on Saturday for a third and final practice session, but let's take a look at the results in full from practice two.
Daytona 500 practice results today
Here is the full finishing order from the rain-affected second practice session at the Daytona 500, with all time and gap details included.
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Fastest Time
|Gap
|Laps
|1
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|46.172
|LEADER
|13
|2
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|46.210
|-0.038
|19
|3
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|#47
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|46.230
|-0.058
|20
|4
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|46.298
|-0.126
|15
|5
|Austin Dillon
|#3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|46.384
|-0.212
|16
|6
|Zane Smith
|#38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|46.472
|-0.300
|24
|7
|Todd Gilliland
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|46.537
|-0.365
|31
|8
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|46.565
|-0.393
|31
|9
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|46.573
|-0.401
|19
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|46.575
|-0.403
|31
|11
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|46.587
|-0.415
|31
|12
|Noah Gragson
|#4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|46.603
|-0.431
|26
|13
|Josh Berry
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|46.621
|-0.449
|29
|14
|John Hunter Nemechek
|#42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|46.787
|-0.615
|18
|15
|Erik Jones
|#43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|46.795
|-0.623
|16
|16
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|46.809
|-0.637
|17
|17
|Martin Truex Jr.
|#56
|Tricon Garage
|Toyota
|46.834
|-0.662
|18
|18
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|46.841
|-0.669
|18
|19
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|47.033
|-0.861
|16
|20
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47.093
|-0.921
|13
|21
|Ty Gibbs
|#54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|47.236
|-1.064
|16
|22
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|47.286
|-1.114
|20
|23
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|47.295
|-1.123
|20
|24
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|47.538
|-1.366
|15
|25
|Riley Herbst
|#35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47.544
|-1.372
|17
|26
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47.662
|-1.490
|5
|27
|Michael McDowell
|#71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48.112
|-1.940
|8
|28
|Jimmie Johnson
|#84
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|48.638
|-2.466
|15
|29
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|48.688
|-2.516
|9
|30
|Carson Hocevar
|#77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|49.987
|-3.815
|4
To catch all of the exciting Daytona 500 action live on Fox Sports this week, via FuboTV, click here.
