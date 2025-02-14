Daytona 500: NASCAR star in HUGE wreck as legend forced OUT of race

IndyCar legend Helio Castroneves is out of the first duel race at the Daytona 500, with fellow open entry Chandler Smith also out after a huge wreck.

Smith had started the duel down in 22nd place but had raced his way through the field and an early caution to reach third place.

However, things then went wrong when Smith tried to move to the inside of the field, receiving contact on his left rear and slamming him into the wall as a result.

And, just moments later, Castroneves was out too, crashing into the apron and the wall for good measure and forced to retire.

The Daytona 500 takes place on Sunday

Will Helio Castroneves race in the Daytona 500?

Whilst Smith will now not race in Sunday's Daytona 500, Helio Castroneves will race in an expanded 41-car field.

Traditionally the field is 40, but with Castroneves now qualifying through NASCAR's new open exemption provision (OEP), it will be one car bigger.

Of course, if Castroneves had qualified, the field would have remained at 40.

With Smith and Castroneves out of duel one, it is down to the likes of Justin Allgaier and JJ Yeley to race it out to see who will qualify as the fourth open entry to Sunday's race.

In qualifying, Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr locked in their places for the Great American Race.

Castroneves will now start Sunday's Daytona 500 in 41st place.

