NASCAR TV Schedule: How to watch EVERY Cup Series race in 2025 including for FREE

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is just around the corner, with The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium set to kick off the season.

Following the non-points scoring exhibition, the Daytona 500 follows a fortnight later, with a regular season calendar consisting of 28 events overall, including an exciting trip to Mexico in June.

Following the regular season, the playoffs begin, with a further 10 races held to determine the 2025 Cup Series champion.

The playoffs consist of three races in the round of 16, three in the round of 12, and then three in the round of eight, before the Championship Four at Phoenix in November.

With that said, there are also some broadcast changes for the new season, WITH Fox, Fox Sports 1, Prime Video, TNT Sports, USA Network, and NBC all set to show different races at different points throughout the season.

However, below, we've gathered the full schedule for your convenience, including the TV channel each event will be shown on.

The NASCAR Cup Series season starts with The Clash

NASCAR Cup Series 2025 regular season schedule and TV details

The full schedule for the 2025 Cup Series season can be found below, including details on the regular season, playoffs, and how to watch the races live on television.

February 2nd - The Clash at Bowman Gray [FOX]

February 16th - Daytona 500 [FOX]

February 23rd - Atlanta [FOX]

March 2nd - Circuit of the Americas [FOX]

March 9th - Phoenix [FOX Sports 1]

March 16th - Las Vegas [FOX Sports 1]

March 23rd - Miami [FOX Sports 1]

March 30th - Martinsville [FOX Sports 1]

April 6th - Darlington [FOX Sports 1]

April 13th - Bristol [FOX Sports 1]

April 27th - Talladega [FOX Sports]

May 4th - Texas [FOX]

May 11th - Kansas [FOX Sports 1]

May 18th - All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro [FOX Sports 1]

May 25th - Charlotte [Prime Video]

June 1st - Nashville [Prime Video]

June 8th - Michigan [Prime Video]

June 15th - Mexico City [Prime Video]

June 22nd - Pocono [Prime Video]

June 28th - Atlanta [TNT]

July 6th - Chicago Street Race [TNT]

July 13th - Sonoma [TNT]

July 20th - Dover [TNT]

July 27th - Indianapolis [TNT]

August 3rd - Iowa [USA Network]

August 10th - Watkins Glen [USA Network]

August 16th - Richmond [USA Network]

August 23rd - Daytona [NBC]



NASCAR Cup Series 2025 playoff schedule and TV details

Round of 16 August 31st - Darlington [USA Network]

September 7th - World Wide Technology Raceway [USA Network]

September 13th - Bristol [USA Network]



Round of 12 September 21st - New Hampshire [USA Network]

September 28th - Kansas [USA Network]

October 5th - Charlotte Roval [USA Network]



Round of 8 October 12th - Las Vegas [USA Network]

October 19th - Talladega [NBC]

October 26th - Martinsville [NBC]



Championship November 2nd - Phoenix [NBC]

How to watch NASCAR for free in 2025

Of course, with five different broadcasters, it might be that some fans do not have access to all of these platforms.

Fortunately, those in this scenario can still catch up on the NASCAR Cup Series action for free.

NASCAR often produces an extended highlights package on their YouTube channel, allowing fans who may have missed the event live to catch up on all the key action from the race.

