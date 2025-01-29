NASCAR Weather: Latest forecast from Bowman Gray Stadium ahead of The Clash

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series gets underway this weekend with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Commonly referred to as 'The Clash', the race was introduced as a non-points scoring event at Daytona International Speedway for the Cup Series’ pole winners from the previous season all the way back in 1979.

Since then, The Clash has evolved throughout the years, including shifting from Daytona to Los Angeles in 2022.

Last August, however, NASCAR confirmed The Clash would be held at Bowman Gray Stadium in 2025, bringing the Cup Series back to the historic venue for the first time since the 1970s.

With that said, and an exciting weekend of racing to look forward to once again, here is how the weather is looking ahead of the event.

Joey Logano won the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series

The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium weather forecast

Saturday, September 28th: Qualifying

With the first set of qualifying set to take place on Saturday, temperatures look set to be mild at just 60 degrees. These temperatures are set to plummet into the high 30's come Saturday night, however.

That said, the sun is currently forecast to shine throughout the day, with a 0% chance of rain currently predicted.

There will be some winds in the air, however, with gusts of up to 18 miles per hour expected throughout the day.

Sunday, September 29: Race

Clear conditions are expected once again for the premier event on Sunday, in further positive news for spectators at the circuit.

Unfortunately, however, the good news ends there, with temperatures expected to be even more mild throughout the day at 52 degrees. In the night, temperatures are once again expected to drop into the 30s.

The skies are also set to be a lot cloudier on Sunday, with 68% cloud cover currently forecast compared to 2% on Saturday.

The chance of rain is also different for Sunday, however, still remains a very low 2%.

NASCAR The Clash: Cook Out Clash start times

The 200-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, February 2nd, 2025) at 8pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (ET): 8pm Saturday

Central Time (CT): 7pm Saturday

Pacific Time (PT): 5pm Saturday

United Kingdom (GMT): 1am Monday

Central European Time (CET): 2am Monday



Fox will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM

Who won the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series?

Joey Logano won the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship after beating rivals Ryan Blaney, William Byron, and Tyler Reddick in the 2024 Championship Four at Phoenix Raceway in November.

