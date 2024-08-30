NASCAR confirm 2025 Cup Series calendar with MAJOR changes made
NASCAR confirm 2025 Cup Series calendar with MAJOR changes made
NASCAR have revealed the full schedule for the 2025 Cup Series with major changes made.
Whilst the 2024 Cup Series is very much alive and kicking as we head to Darlington this weekend, next season's dates have now been set, with the sport set to head outside of the United States for a points-scoring race for the first time since 1958.
READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal
In another historic move, the 2025 Cup Series season is set to get underway at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2nd in a non-points scoring exhibition that sees the series return to the venue for the first time since 1971.
A fortnight later, the regular season gets underway for good with the 67th annual Daytona 500 on February 16th.
“It’s no secret we’ve been bullish about growing NASCAR beyond our borders, and the 2025 schedule is an important and thrilling first milestone in that journey,” NASCAR executive vice president Ben Kennedy explained.
“In addition to racing in Mexico, we’ve been able to bring back more historic and fan-favorite venues for the first time in decades across our national series. Not only will this combination of venues maintain the high levels of excitement and anticipation for NASCAR racing, but it also delivers one of the most diverse and challenging schedules anywhere in motorsports.”
READ MORE: Busch calls for NASCAR change that spectators will love
NASCAR Cup Series 2025 schedule
The full schedule for the 2025 Cup Series season can be found below, including details on the regular season, playoffs, and how to watch the races live on television.
NASCAR Cup Series 2025 regular season schedule and TV details
February 2nd - Clash at Bowman Gray [FOX Sports]
February 16th - Daytona 500 [FOX Sports]
February 23rd - Atlanta [FOX Sports]
March 2nd - Circuit of the Americas [FOX Sports]
March 9th - Phoenix [FOX Sports]
March 16th - Las Vegas [FOX Sports]
March 23rd - Miami [FOX Sports]
March 30th - Martinsville [FOX Sports]
April 6th - Darlington [FOX Sports]
April 13th - Bristol [FOX Sports]
April 27th - Talladega [FOX Sports]
May 4th - Texas [FOX Sports]
May 11th - Kansas [FOX Sports]
May 18th - All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro [FOX Sports]
May 25th - Charlotte [Prime Video]
June 1st - Nashville [Prime Video]
June 8th - Michigan [Prime Video]
June 15th - Mexico City [Prime Video]
June 22nd - Pocono [Prime Video]
June 28th - Atlanta [TNT Sports]
July 6th - Chicago Street Race [TNT Sports]
July 13th - Sonoma [TNT Sports]
July 20th - Dover [TNT Sports]
July 27th - Indianapolis [TNT Sports]
August 3rd - Iowa [NBC Sports]
August 10th - Watkins Glen [NBC Sports]
August 16th - Richmond [NBC Sports]
August 23rd - Daytona [NBC Sports]
NASCAR Cup Series 2025 playoff schedule and TV details
Round of 16
August 31st - Darlington [NBC Sports]
September 7th - World Wide Technology Raceway [NBC Sports]
September 13th - Bristol [NBC Sports]
Round of 12
September 21st - New Hampshire [NBC Sports]
September 28th - Kansas [NBC Sports]
October 5th - Charlotte Roval [NBC Sports]
Round of 8
October 12th - Las Vegas [NBC Sports]
October 19th - Talladega [NBC Sports]
October 26th - Martinsville [NBC Sports]
Championship
November 2nd - Phoenix [NBC Sports]
READ MORE: Final verdict delivered on Dillon NASCAR playoff penalty appeal
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Hamilton replacement CRASHES on debut as Verstappen back on top
- 3 uur geleden
Hamilton replacement RED FLAGS debut session with huge crash
- Today 13:42
NASCAR confirm 2025 Cup Series calendar with MAJOR changes made
- 42 minutes ago
Red Bull star identifies KEY issue facing F1
- 1 uur geleden
F1 Practice Today: Italian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
- Today 09:00
F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monza
- Today 05:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct