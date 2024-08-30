NASCAR confirm 2025 Cup Series calendar with MAJOR changes made

NASCAR have revealed the full schedule for the 2025 Cup Series with major changes made.

Whilst the 2024 Cup Series is very much alive and kicking as we head to Darlington this weekend, next season's dates have now been set, with the sport set to head outside of the United States for a points-scoring race for the first time since 1958.

In another historic move, the 2025 Cup Series season is set to get underway at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2nd in a non-points scoring exhibition that sees the series return to the venue for the first time since 1971.

A fortnight later, the regular season gets underway for good with the 67th annual Daytona 500 on February 16th.

“It’s no secret we’ve been bullish about growing NASCAR beyond our borders, and the 2025 schedule is an important and thrilling first milestone in that journey,” NASCAR executive vice president Ben Kennedy explained.

“In addition to racing in Mexico, we’ve been able to bring back more historic and fan-favorite venues for the first time in decades across our national series. Not only will this combination of venues maintain the high levels of excitement and anticipation for NASCAR racing, but it also delivers one of the most diverse and challenging schedules anywhere in motorsports.”

NASCAR is set for some historic changes in 2025

NASCAR Cup Series 2025 schedule

The full schedule for the 2025 Cup Series season can be found below, including details on the regular season, playoffs, and how to watch the races live on television.

NASCAR Cup Series 2025 regular season schedule and TV details

February 2nd - Clash at Bowman Gray [FOX Sports]

February 16th - Daytona 500 [FOX Sports]

February 23rd - Atlanta [FOX Sports]

March 2nd - Circuit of the Americas [FOX Sports]

March 9th - Phoenix [FOX Sports]

March 16th - Las Vegas [FOX Sports]

March 23rd - Miami [FOX Sports]

March 30th - Martinsville [FOX Sports]

April 6th - Darlington [FOX Sports]

April 13th - Bristol [FOX Sports]

April 27th - Talladega [FOX Sports]

May 4th - Texas [FOX Sports]

May 11th - Kansas [FOX Sports]

May 18th - All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro [FOX Sports]

May 25th - Charlotte [Prime Video]

June 1st - Nashville [Prime Video]

June 8th - Michigan [Prime Video]

June 15th - Mexico City [Prime Video]

June 22nd - Pocono [Prime Video]

June 28th - Atlanta [TNT Sports]

July 6th - Chicago Street Race [TNT Sports]

July 13th - Sonoma [TNT Sports]

July 20th - Dover [TNT Sports]

July 27th - Indianapolis [TNT Sports]

August 3rd - Iowa [NBC Sports]

August 10th - Watkins Glen [NBC Sports]

August 16th - Richmond [NBC Sports]

August 23rd - Daytona [NBC Sports]



NASCAR Cup Series 2025 playoff schedule and TV details

Round of 16

August 31st - Darlington [NBC Sports]

September 7th - World Wide Technology Raceway [NBC Sports]

September 13th - Bristol [NBC Sports]



Round of 12

September 21st - New Hampshire [NBC Sports]

September 28th - Kansas [NBC Sports]

October 5th - Charlotte Roval [NBC Sports]



Round of 8

October 12th - Las Vegas [NBC Sports]

October 19th - Talladega [NBC Sports]

October 26th - Martinsville [NBC Sports]



Championship

November 2nd - Phoenix [NBC Sports]

