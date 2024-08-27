Final verdict delivered on Dillon NASCAR playoff penalty appeal

The final verdict on Austin Dillon's appeal to have his place in the NASCAR Cup Series reinstated has been delivered.

The #3 Chevrolet driver was victorious in the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway earlier this month, but it was hugely controversial due to the fact Dillon wrecked Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano to take the win.

READ MORE: Daytona 500 legend SLAMS NASCAR over officiating

In the days after the race, NASCAR ruled that whilst Dillon would be allowed to keep his victory, it would not make him eligible for the playoffs in what was an unprecedented penalty.

Dillon was deemed to have violated Section 12.3.2.1.b of the NASCAR Rule Book, which states: “Race finishes must be unencumbered by violation(s) of the NASCAR Rules or other action(s) detrimental to stock car auto racing or NASCAR as determined in the sole discretion of NASCAR.”

READ MORE: NASCAR legend reveals unusual 'ick' that DISGUSTS him

NASCAR's regular season has just one race remaining

NASCAR Final Appeal Officer rules on Dillon penalty

Dillon and his team, Richard Childress Racing, appealed the decision, but this was rejected by The National Motorsports Appeals Panel last week when they upheld NASCAR's original decision.

Dillon and his team confirmed a further appeal to the Final Appeals Officer, but his verdict has now delivered further bad news to the #3 driver.

As per NASCAR, Final Appeals Officer Bill Mullis upheld the penalty levied on Dillon, giving the following explanation.

“The data presented today from SMT and IDAS systems indicate that more likely than not a rule violation did occur at Richmond Raceway on 8-11-24 by the No. 3 RCR car on the last lap of the race," Mullis concluded.

Dillon - who sits 29th in the Cup Series regular standings - now has just one shot at making the playoffs this year, and only a win in the final race of the regular season in South Carolina next Sunday will do.

READ MORE: Former NASCAR star sues Prime drink over copyright issue

Related