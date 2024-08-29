Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal

The Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing team have announced a major new deal ahead of the Southern 500 this weekend.

23XI Racing, which opened in 2020, is owned by NASCAR star and basketball legend Michael Jordan.

READ MORE: Busch calls for NASCAR change that spectators will love

The team currently fields the Nos. 23, 45, and 50 Toyota teams for Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, alongside three other drivers, including Kamui Kobayashi, Corey Heim, and Juan Pablo Montoya.

23XI Racing have seven race victories, with Reddick earning their most recent at the Michigan International Speedway.

23XI Racing is owned by Denny Hamlin (above) and Michael Jordan

Tyler Reddick will sport an Upper Deck themed car in Darlington

Upper Deck announces agreement with 23XI Racing

Global sports collectibles company, Upper Deck, has announced the launch of its new licensing agreement with 23XI Racing, with a collection that will feature authenticated memorabilia and trading cards of Reddick and Wallace.

Reddick will compete in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway this Sunday, sporting a paint scheme on the NO. 45 car that features 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan alongside Tiger Woods and Wayne Gretzky - all Spokespeople for the Upper Deck Brand.

NASCAR fans will be able to start the collection by downloading a free promotional digital trading card featuring Tyler Reddick's Upper Deck race car.

READ MORE: NASCAR star set for SWITCH to alternative racing series

"This collection is monumental for Upper Deck as it reintroduces racing into our diverse lineup of premium authenticated memorabilia," said Upper Deck President Jason Masherah.

"Just as 23XI burst onto the NASCAR scene with speed and determination, we're bringing racing to our portfolio with the same energy. We're thrilled to celebrate iconic moments from this fan-centric sport."

READ MORE: NASCAR set to return to HISTORIC venue

Related