NASCAR Results Today: Logano enters history books with THIRD Cup Series title

Joey Logano took victory in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon to win his third NASCAR Cup Series championship, putting him in historic company as one of ten drivers to win three titles.

Only four drivers; Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon; have more than Logano's three titles, with five others also with a trio of championships.

All four Championship 4 drivers ran high in the standings for the entire race, but it was Logano and Team Penske team-mate Ryan Blaney who appeared to have the edge over Tyler Reddick and William Byron on long runs.

Blaney spent the last 30 laps hunting down his team-mate bit by bit as the 2023 champion fought tooth and nail to go back-to-back, engineering a nailbiting finish as he spent the final laps swarming all over the back of the #22 car in a futile attempt to get past.

Logano's title is even more extraordinary given his playoff story – having been eliminated from this postseason until Alex Bowman was disqualified after the Charlotte Roval race.

Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr. finished 17th in his final race as a full-time Cup Series driver, having taken a fairytale pole position on Saturday.

The 2024 Championship 4: William Byron, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney

Official NASCAR Cup Series Championship result

1. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford

2. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford

3. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota

7. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota

8. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9. Chris Buescher, #17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

10. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

11. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

13. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford

14. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

15. Brad Keselowski, #6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

16. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

17. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

19. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

20. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

21. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

22. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

23. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

24. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

25. Derek Kraus, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

26. Jimmie Johnson, #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

27. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

28. Justin Haley, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

29. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

30. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

31. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

32. Corey LaJoie, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG-Daughtery Racing Chevrolet

34. Kaz Grala, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

35. JJ Yeley, #44 NY Racing Chevrolet

36. Chad Finchum, #66 MBM Motorsports Ford

37. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

38. Jeb Burton, #50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet

39. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

40. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



