NASCAR Results Today: Logano enters history books with THIRD Cup Series title
NASCAR Results Today: Logano enters history books with THIRD Cup Series title
Joey Logano took victory in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon to win his third NASCAR Cup Series championship, putting him in historic company as one of ten drivers to win three titles.
Only four drivers; Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon; have more than Logano's three titles, with five others also with a trio of championships.
READ MORE: Pace car CRASHES to red flag NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race
All four Championship 4 drivers ran high in the standings for the entire race, but it was Logano and Team Penske team-mate Ryan Blaney who appeared to have the edge over Tyler Reddick and William Byron on long runs.
Blaney spent the last 30 laps hunting down his team-mate bit by bit as the 2023 champion fought tooth and nail to go back-to-back, engineering a nailbiting finish as he spent the final laps swarming all over the back of the #22 car in a futile attempt to get past.
JOEY LOGANO DOES IT! ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/k06vXoW8DZ— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) November 10, 2024
Logano's title is even more extraordinary given his playoff story – having been eliminated from this postseason until Alex Bowman was disqualified after the Charlotte Roval race.
Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr. finished 17th in his final race as a full-time Cup Series driver, having taken a fairytale pole position on Saturday.
Official NASCAR Cup Series Championship result
1. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford
2. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford
3. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota
7. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota
8. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9. Chris Buescher, #17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
10. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
11. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
13. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford
14. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15. Brad Keselowski, #6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
16. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
17. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
20. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
21. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
22. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
23. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
24. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
25. Derek Kraus, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
26. Jimmie Johnson, #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
27. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
28. Justin Haley, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
29. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
30. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
31. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
32. Corey LaJoie, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG-Daughtery Racing Chevrolet
34. Kaz Grala, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
35. JJ Yeley, #44 NY Racing Chevrolet
36. Chad Finchum, #66 MBM Motorsports Ford
37. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
38. Jeb Burton, #50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet
39. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
40. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
READ MORE: Michael Jordan team SUE NASCAR after 'very serious threat'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Results Today: Logano enters history books with THIRD Cup Series title
- 2 uur geleden
Pace car CRASHES to red flag NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race
- Yesterday 22:32
Wolff reveals BIG Mercedes release before Vegas race
- Yesterday 20:00
Wolff reveals GHOSTING by rival team boss
- Yesterday 18:00
Hamilton change confirmed by Mercedes before next race
- Yesterday 16:00
NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series Championship at Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live
- Yesterday 13:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec