Pace car CRASHES to red flag NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race was red flagged after a bizarre incident before the start of Stage 2.

Officials paused the race after 69 nice laps of racing when the pace car crashed while pulling onto pit road, swinging off the track far too late to make the corner and hitting the barrels guarding the pit entry wall.

READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series Championship at Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live

The unusual incident stopped the race just after the first round of pit stops, which had seen Joey Logano lose his lead to Chase Elliott thanks to a clumsy tyre change, dropping down to sixth behind playoff rivals William Byron and Ryan Blaney (third and fourth respectively).

The incident did seem to relieve some tension around the garages, with Michael Jordan spotted laughing about the crash – in which nobody was hurt – on TV.

We have a caution...for the pace car. 😲 pic.twitter.com/r1lgyjdfiU — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) November 10, 2024

Fortunately, the race was back underway without a significant delay, with the Championship 4 all battling it out for the title.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan statement issued on BIZARRE Trump election post

Related