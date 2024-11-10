Pace car CRASHES to red flag NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

close global

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race was red flagged after a bizarre incident before the start of Stage 2.

Officials paused the race after 69 nice laps of racing when the pace car crashed while pulling onto pit road, swinging off the track far too late to make the corner and hitting the barrels guarding the pit entry wall.

The unusual incident stopped the race just after the first round of pit stops, which had seen Joey Logano lose his lead to Chase Elliott thanks to a clumsy tyre change, dropping down to sixth behind playoff rivals William Byron and Ryan Blaney (third and fourth respectively).

The incident did seem to relieve some tension around the garages, with Michael Jordan spotted laughing about the crash – in which nobody was hurt – on TV.

Fortunately, the race was back underway without a significant delay, with the Championship 4 all battling it out for the title.

Joey Logano Ryan Blaney William Byron Chase Elliott
