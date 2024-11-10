NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series Championship at Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live

NASCAR hits Phoenix Raceway today (Sunday, November 10) for the Cup Series Championship race, with only four drivers still in contention for 2024 glory.

Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Joey Logano all have a shot at lifting the Bill France Cup on Sunday afternoon, and the very latter of those names has a huge advantage after qualifying on Saturday.

Logano will line up second for the race in the #22 car, six places above his nearest playoff rival, Byron, who lines up in P8.

However, there has been one setback for the Team Penske star. NASCAR officials penalized his team after the #22 failed the post-qualifying inspection twice. As a result, car chief Tommy Ellis has been ejected from the team for Sunday's race, while the team have also lost their right to choose their pit stall.

Elsewhere, Reddick is set to start 10th in the #45 as he looks to add to his regular season success by securing a maiden Cup Series championship for both himself and 23XI Racing.

Meanwhile, Blaney in the #12 car has the most work to do of the championship four. The Team Penske driver starts Sunday's race in 17th with some serious ground to make up on all three of his rivals.

With everything on the line, it should be an absolute thriller in Phoenix.

NASCAR Phoenix: Cup Series Championship start times

The 312-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, November 10, 2024) at 3pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EST): 3pm Saturday

Central Time (CST): 2pm Saturday

Pacific Time (PST): 12pm Saturday

United Kingdom (GMT): 8pm Sunday

Central European Time (CET): 9pm Sunday



The race will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock, with radio coverage also available from MRN and SiriusXM.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States:NBC, Peacock

United Kingdom:Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International

