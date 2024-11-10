NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series Championship at Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live
NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series Championship at Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live
NASCAR hits Phoenix Raceway today (Sunday, November 10) for the Cup Series Championship race, with only four drivers still in contention for 2024 glory.
Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Joey Logano all have a shot at lifting the Bill France Cup on Sunday afternoon, and the very latter of those names has a huge advantage after qualifying on Saturday.
READ MORE: Michael Jordan statement issued on BIZARRE Trump election post
Logano will line up second for the race in the #22 car, six places above his nearest playoff rival, Byron, who lines up in P8.
However, there has been one setback for the Team Penske star. NASCAR officials penalized his team after the #22 failed the post-qualifying inspection twice. As a result, car chief Tommy Ellis has been ejected from the team for Sunday's race, while the team have also lost their right to choose their pit stall.
Elsewhere, Reddick is set to start 10th in the #45 as he looks to add to his regular season success by securing a maiden Cup Series championship for both himself and 23XI Racing.
Meanwhile, Blaney in the #12 car has the most work to do of the championship four. The Team Penske driver starts Sunday's race in 17th with some serious ground to make up on all three of his rivals.
With everything on the line, it should be an absolute thriller in Phoenix.
READ MORE: NASCAR star reveals HUGE perk of driving for Jordan-owned team
NASCAR Phoenix: Cup Series Championship start times
The 312-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, November 10, 2024) at 3pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:
Eastern Time (EST): 3pm Saturday
Central Time (CST): 2pm Saturday
Pacific Time (PST): 12pm Saturday
United Kingdom (GMT): 8pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET): 9pm Sunday
The race will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock, with radio coverage also available from MRN and SiriusXM.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States:NBC, Peacock
United Kingdom:Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
READ MORE: Daytona 500 legend SLAMS NASCAR over officiating
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton change confirmed by Mercedes before next race
- 57 minutes ago
NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series Championship at Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Cup Series Championship start order as four stars chase glory at Phoenix
- Today 12:00
Horner reveals ALL on Sainz to Red Bull
- Today 04:00
Hamilton told to QUIT F1 ahead of Ferrari transfer
- Today 02:00
Red Bull complete 2025 lineup with OFFICIAL driver signing announcement
- Today 00:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec