close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series Championship at Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live

NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series Championship at Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live

NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series Championship at Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live

NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series Championship at Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live

NASCAR hits Phoenix Raceway today (Sunday, November 10) for the Cup Series Championship race, with only four drivers still in contention for 2024 glory.

Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Joey Logano all have a shot at lifting the Bill France Cup on Sunday afternoon, and the very latter of those names has a huge advantage after qualifying on Saturday.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan statement issued on BIZARRE Trump election post

Logano will line up second for the race in the #22 car, six places above his nearest playoff rival, Byron, who lines up in P8.

However, there has been one setback for the Team Penske star. NASCAR officials penalized his team after the #22 failed the post-qualifying inspection twice. As a result, car chief Tommy Ellis has been ejected from the team for Sunday's race, while the team have also lost their right to choose their pit stall.

Elsewhere, Reddick is set to start 10th in the #45 as he looks to add to his regular season success by securing a maiden Cup Series championship for both himself and 23XI Racing.

Meanwhile, Blaney in the #12 car has the most work to do of the championship four. The Team Penske driver starts Sunday's race in 17th with some serious ground to make up on all three of his rivals.

With everything on the line, it should be an absolute thriller in Phoenix.

READ MORE: NASCAR star reveals HUGE perk of driving for Jordan-owned team

NASCAR Phoenix: Cup Series Championship start times

The 312-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, November 10, 2024) at 3pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EST): 3pm Saturday
Central Time (CST): 2pm Saturday
Pacific Time (PST): 12pm Saturday
United Kingdom (GMT): 8pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET): 9pm Sunday

The race will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock, with radio coverage also available from MRN and SiriusXM.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States:NBC, Peacock
United Kingdom:Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International

READ MORE: Daytona 500 legend SLAMS NASCAR over officiating

Related

NASCAR Joey Logano Team Penske Ryan Blaney Phoenix Raceway
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Cup Series Championship start order as four stars chase glory at Phoenix
NASCAR

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Cup Series Championship start order as four stars chase glory at Phoenix

  • Today 12:00
Michael Jordan statement issued on BIZARRE Trump election post
Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan statement issued on BIZARRE Trump election post

  • Yesterday 16:10

Latest News

F1 Social

Hamilton change confirmed by Mercedes before next race

  • 57 minutes ago
NASCAR

NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series Championship at Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Cup Series Championship start order as four stars chase glory at Phoenix

  • Today 12:00
Red Bull

Horner reveals ALL on Sainz to Red Bull

  • Today 04:00
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton told to QUIT F1 ahead of Ferrari transfer

  • Today 02:00
Red Bull

Red Bull complete 2025 lineup with OFFICIAL driver signing announcement

  • Today 00:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x