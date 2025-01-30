2025 NASCAR Cup Series at Bowman Gray Stadium: The Clash start times, schedule and TV channels
The NASCAR Cup Series hits Bowman Gray Stadium this weekend in a historic return ahead of the 2025 season.
The Cook Out Clash — also known simply as The Clash — is a non-point scoring race that was first introduced in 1979.
Initially held at Daytona International Speedway and kept there for the vast majority of its history, in recent years, The Clash shifted locations.
In 2022, for example, it was moved to the Los Angeles Coliseum, with the likes of Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., and Denny Hamlin winning the event in recent seasons.
Last August, however, it was moved to Bowman Gray Stadium for 2025, and as the Cup Series prepares to return to the historic site for the first time since the 1970s, it will certainly be exciting to see who will claim the victory this time around.
NASCAR The Clash: Cook Out Clash start times
The 200-lap race starts on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 8pm (EST). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.
|Session
|New York (EST)
|Chicago (CST)
|Los Angeles (PST)
|London (GMT)
|Central Europe (CET)
|Practice and Qualifying
|6:10pm Saturday
|5:10pm Saturday
|3:10pm Saturday
|11:10pm Saturday
|12:10am Sunday
|Race
|8:00pm Sunday
|7:00pm Sunday
|5:00pm Sunday
|1:00am Monday
|2:00am Monday
Fox will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action at Bowman Gray Stadium in some major countries:
United States:FOX
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
