Wallace pokes fun at NASCAR rival ahead of season opener

Bubba Wallace has mocked his NASCAR rival, Daniel Suarez, on social media ahead of the 2025 season opener at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Suarez and Wallace may be rivals on track but the pair enjoy a strong friendship off track, with the Mexican driver recently sharing an adorable moment with Wallace’s baby son.

Becks was born to Wallace and his wife Amanda in 2024, with Suarez recently meeting the newborn in a social media post captioned ‘Little amigo’.

In a picture shared on X, Suarez posed with baby Becks alongside proud father Wallace much to the delight of fans in the comments section.

Daniel Suarez and Bubba Wallace are friends off track

Wallace mocks Suarez’s Bowman Gray crash

However, Suarez and Wallace’s latest exchange on social media was less heartfelt, after the latter poked fun at his friend's racing result from several years ago.

The 23XI Racing driver posted a picture as re-watched Suarez’s crash from the 2012 K&N Pro East Series race at Bowman Gray, where both Wallace and Suarez competed.

Taking to X, Wallace posted an image of the crash alongside the caption: "Race week. Film review. Daniel Suarez."

Suarez responded to the jibe from his friend and rival, with a humorous response of his own referencing the injury.

“I remember that one, I hurt my huevos but didn’t know how to say it in English at the time,” Saurez wrote in response.

I remember that one, I hurt my huevos but didn’t know how to say it in English at the time 🤣🤣 https://t.co/3yKKtrW6FD — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) January 27, 2025

The two drivers will take to the track on February 2 for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, where both of their 2025 campaigns will get underway.

