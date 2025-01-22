NASCAR legend makes official announcement on future

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson has made an official announcement on his future racing plans.

The seven-time Cup Series champion will be racing once again in 2025, it has now been confirmed.

After competing in nine Cup Series events in 2024, the Hall of Famer has revealed that he will be attempting to qualify for the 2025 Daytona 500, driving the #84 car for Legacy Motor Club.

If Johnson does qualify, remarkably, it will be his 22nd time featuring in the iconic race.

The Daytona 500 is set to take place in February

Jimmie Johnson announces Daytona 500 drive

As part of the above announcement, Johnson revealed his excitement ahead of the event next month.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to competition in 2025,” Johnson said in a news release from LMC.

“These two races hold a special place in my heart, and I’ve always loved the energy and excitement that surrounds them.

"The Daytona 500 is a crown jewel of NASCAR – there’s nothing like it.

"Charlotte Motor Speedway is where I made my first start in the NASCAR Cup Series, and it’s always felt like home to me.”

The final of those comments is referring to the fact that Johnson is also set to run in NASCAR's 'longest event' later this year — the Coca Cola 600.

The 2025 edition of the 600-mile race is set to take place on Sunday, May 25.

