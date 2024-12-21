Busch issues health update after career-ending NASCAR crash

Former NASCAR driver Kurt Busch has issued a health update after a career ending crash during a practice session for the 2022 Pocono Cup race.

The 46-year-old is best known for his 2004 NASCAR Cup Series championship, and a career that saw him earn 34 Cup Series wins.

However, Busch retired from NASCAR after sustaining injuries from a huge crash during practice at the 2022 Pocono Cup race.

The incident left Busch with a concussion and significant vestibular issues, which forced him to end his racing career prematurely.

Busch has been absent from NASCAR since 2022

Retired NASCAR star Kurt Busch delivers health update

Speaking to Racer.com, Busch provided a health update and unveiled his plans to return to racing.

"I'm feeling much, much better since the summer wreck in 2022 and all of the different physical therapy, different neurologist visits," he said.

"It was taxing for a while. Basically every other day it was a doctor visit somewhere and going to get hearing checked, eyes checked, balance checked. The vestibular movements were what was greatly affected. I still feel the lingering effects but it has calmed down, and it has been through all the physical therapy and all the great doctors who have helped me."

"Right now for 2025, I'm still endorsed with Monster Energy. I'm hopeful to get a light duty type of clearance to race with my neurologist, which would then open up some opportunity for me.

"Whether it's late model races, or I was invited to Race of Champions, which will be in Sydney in 2025. I'd love to go and represent the USA. This would give me an opportunity to go back for my third time.

"I still have to get through some more steps with the neurology. I still need to push my doctors to get that approval. And then too, you can't just jump back in and go ride like a bull rider.

“If you get hurt, you don't go jump back in and ride the biggest bull, right? You start with a little guy and work your way up.

"So go-karting, driving with friends, racing schools, using some of my brother's race cars that are current. That would be the way to really step it back up and just see what 2025 can bring behind the wheel. We just have to keep it realistic and to keep it one step at a time."

