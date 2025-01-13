NASCAR rule change hands LEGEND major Daytona 500 boost

A recent NASCAR rule change has handed a racing legend a major boost ahead of this year's Daytona 500.

It was revealed last week that four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves was set to attempt to qualify for this years event with Trackhouse Racing, driving the #91 as part of the team's 'PROJECT91' initiative.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would enter a NASCAR race and certainly not the Daytona 500 with a team like Trackhouse Racing," Castroneves said after the announcement.

"This is an opportunity that nobody in their right mind could ever turn down.

"I am so thankful to Wendy’s for allowing me to wear their uniform and drive their car, (Trackhouse owner) Justin Marks and everyone that made this happen. I wish the race were tomorrow.”

Of course, qualification would have to be achieved to compete in the event, but now, a NASCAR rule change means that Castroneves could race at Daytona on February 16 without having to do so.

NASCAR rule change hands Castroneves boost

Among numerous competition updates issued over the weekend came the 'open exemption provisional', which, according to NASCAR, 'provides a guaranteed starting position for world-class drivers who enter a NASCAR Cup Series race'.

The new OEP has been compared to a 'promoter's choice provisional' which is used in short-track and dirt racing to ensure high-caliber drivers' entry into feature races.

Under the OEP, the starting field in a Cup Series race can be a maximum of 41 cars and this could now be the case at Daytona.

As a four-time winner of the Indy500 and three-time winner of the Daytona 24, Castroneves meets the qualifications as a 'world-class driver' and Trackhouse Racing are already reported to have met the deadline to request approval for Castroneves' entry under this provision.

If Castroneves does enter as an OEP entry, he would be eligible for the race victory, the race trophy, and All-Star race eligibility.

However, he would not be eligible to score championship points from that event, receive prize money, or qualify for the playoffs.

