Indy 500 LEGEND set for NASCAR debut at Daytona 500

Trackhouse Racing have announced a huge coup for their Daytona 500 lineup this year, signing a four-time Indy 500 winner for a one-off appearance.

Helio Castroneves won the famous race in 2001, 2002, 2009 and most recently in 2021, when he became the race's oldest winner in the 21st century at the age of 46.

Daytona will be the Brazilian's first ever NASCAR Cup Series race, getting behind the wheel of Trackhouse's PROJECT91 car, previously driven by Kimi Raikkonen and Shane van Gisbergen.

The PROJECT91 car's status as a car without a NASCAR charter Castroneves will have to qualify for the race in order to compete in the 200 lap extravaganza.

Helio Castroneves set for NASCAR debut

Speaking after the announcement, Castroneves said: “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would enter a NASCAR race and certainly not the Daytona 500 with a team like Trackhouse Racing. This is an opportunity that nobody in their right mind could ever turn down.

"I am so thankful to Wendy’s for allowing me to wear their uniform and drive their car, (Trackhouse owner) Justin Marks and everyone that made this happen. I wish the race were tomorrow.”

“I know how much of a challenge this is going to be, but I also know the type of people and team Trackhouse Racing will bring to the effort. I can’t wait to get to the Trackhouse race shop in North Carolina to meet everyone and prepare for Daytona. There is so much I must learn and I’m ready to get started.”

Team owner Justin Marks added: “Hélio is one of the greatest drivers of all time and exactly the type of driver we want to bring to NASCAR. I think race fans around the world will be excited to see Hélio in NASCAR’s most prestigious race. It also exposes our sport to a global audience and allows them to see just how great of a series we have in NASCAR.”

