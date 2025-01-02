NASCAR team announce MAJOR 2025 signing

A NASCAR team has announced an exciting signing heading into the 2025 season.

It has been a busy few months for Front Row Motorsports, who refused to sign up to NASCAR's new charter agreement back in September.

Following this, the team then became embroiled in a legal battle with NASCAR alongside Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing, which remains ongoing.

However, there have been some key developments in the case recently, which have not only secured Front Row's place on the 2025 grid, but also ensured their proposed expansion plans will go ahead.

Front Row Motorsports acquire third charter

In an exciting statement released heading into 2025, Jerry Freeze, General Manager of Front Row Motorsports, confirmed: "FRM has finalized the purchase of our third charter from Stewart-Haas Racing,"

"Announcements on driver, car number and additional partners will be coming soon."

Big news for 2025. pic.twitter.com/8HlYzoolw3 — Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) December 31, 2024

News that Front Row Motorsports were first looking to expand to three cars was announced way back in May.

Having overcome legal obstacles since then, it now looks as though the team are set to race three cars full-time this upcoming season, although exactly which drivers will compete in the third car remains unknown.

Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland have already been confirmed as driving for the team in 2025, with the racer of the third car soon to be revealed.

