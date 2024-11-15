Jordan-NASCAR legal battle takes new twist in UPDATE
Jordan-NASCAR legal battle takes new twist in UPDATE
The legal battle between NASCAR and the Michael Jordan-owned team 23XI Racing has taken a new twist.
NBA legend Jordan is a co-owner of the team alongside NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin and sports agent Curtis Polk.
Earlier in 2024, Jordan's team, alongside Front Row Motorsports, launched a legal case against NASCAR and its CEO Jim France, claiming that 'anti-competitive practices' were preventing fair competition in the sport.
The teams filed a lawsuit when it was revealed that they had had refused to sign up to NASCAR's charter agreement, despite being reportedly threatened with losing their charters.
Jordan legal case take new turn
Last week, it was announced that a judge had denied a motion for a preliminary injunction sought by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports in their antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR.
Now, the legal case appears to have taken yet another twist, as the two teams' lawyers have opted to take the case into a higher appellate court, still hoping for a preliminary injunction.
This latest legal move aims to convince the appellate court that 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports should be allowed to compete as de facto chartered teams despite not signing the official charter.
NASCAR fully denies any wrongdoing, and are now set to argue that the decision to deny a preliminary injunction was the correct one.
