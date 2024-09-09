Frustration revealed as Jordan-owned 23XI Racing refuse NASCAR deal

23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace admitted he is feeling frustration after his team refused to sign NASCAR's new charter.

It was revealed over the weekend that 23XI Racing - co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin - were one of two teams to refuse to sign the agreement ahead of NASCAR's self-imposed deadline.

The other team that refused to sign up to the charter were Front Row Motorsports.

23XI released a statement soon after explaining their decision and that they were open to continued dialogue.

Michael Jordan co-owns 23XI Racing

23XI Racing statement on NASCAR charter

"23XI decided to not meet a NASCAR-imposed deadline last night to sign Charter agreements for its two cars for 2025-2031," the team ownership said in a statement.

"23XI's position, as stated in a letter to NASCAR, is that we did not have an opportunity to fairly bargain for a new Charter contract. We notified NASCAR what issues needed to be addressed, in writing, at the deadline.

"We are interested in engaging in constructive discussions with NASCAR to address these issues and move forward in a way that comes to a fair resolution, while strengthening the sport we all love."

Bubba Wallace frustrated

This leaves the team's drivers in limbo somewhat ahead of next season - something #23 Toyota driver Wallace is clearly frustrated by.

“I know my process has been kind of going hand in hand with the charter agreements,” Wallace explained at the Quaker State 400.

“So, it’s frustrating to see where we’re at because that impacts my life, my livelihood, and everything moving forward for my future.”

This latest revelation comes after Wallace is already feeling annoyance having missed out on the Cup Series playoffs.

The #23 driver managed five top-five finishes in the 2024 regular season but failed to secure an all-important victory.

