NASCAR Atlanta Quaker State 400 results: Logano wins DRAMATIC first playoff race after last-lap wreck

Joey Logano took a dramatic win in overtime in Atlanta to open the 2024 NASCAR Series Cup playoffs, as a number of cars wrecked on the final lap.

The top six finishers were all playoff cars, with Logano winning from Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez, but a number of post-season qualifiers had rougher afternoons.

A race which had been touted as a 'wildcard' in shaking up the playoff field showed its teeth at the end of the first stage when Kyle Larson, leading his nearest challenger by eight points coming into the race, overcorrected a skid and veered into the wall – wrecking his car and coming back into the path of Chase Briscoe, who was also wiped out.

Briscoe, already on the outside of the last 12 looking in after the regular season, now faces an early exit from postseason contention.

Some more hits were taken and given out, taking Martin Truex Jr. out of the race and, like Briscoe, right to the very fringe of contention for the round of 12.

Official NASCAR Quaker State 400 results

1. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford [Playoffs]

2. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford [Playoffs]

3. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet [Playoffs]

4. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota [Playoffs]

5. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet [Playoffs]

6. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota [Playoffs]

7. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

8. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet [Playoffs]

9. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet [Playoffs]

10. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford [Playoffs]

11. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

12. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

14. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

15. Corey LaJoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

17. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

18. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota [Playoffs]

19. Brad Keselowski, #6 RFK Racing Ford [Playoffs]

20. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

21. J.J. Yeley, #44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

22. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

23. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

24. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota [Playoffs]

25. B.J. McLeod, #78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

26. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

27. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

29. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota

30. Cody Ware, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

31. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford [Playoffs]

32. Shane van Gisbergen, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

33. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

34. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

35. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota [Playoffs]

36. Chris Buescher, #17 RFK Racing Ford

37. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet [Playoffs]

38. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford [Playoffs]



