A NASCAR star has revealed that Michael Jordan sent him a message after a tough weekend at the Daytona International Speedway.

The Coke Zero 400 provided drama for NASCAR fans, with the cars of Josh Berry and Michael McDowell going airborne, and an inaugural winner taking the checkered flag first.

Harrison Burton of Wood Brothers Racing secured his first race victory, and ensured a place in the playoffs after holding off Kyle Busch on the final lap.

Whilst Burton’s win has provided a much needed boost to the youngster and the team, one driver would have been left disappointed by the result.

Harrison Burton achieved his first victory at the Coke Zero 400

Bubba Wallace reveals message from Michael Jordan

23XI Racing star Bubba Wallace finds himself 21 points below the playoff cutline after Burton’s win at Daytona, with all the work to do at the Southern 500.

Wallace has stated that he must win the next race at Darlington Raceway if he wants to be within a chance of the playoffs, after suffering a series of agonizing near misses this season.

“It's unacceptable. I'll take all that weight on my shoulders,” Wallace said.

“I should've won multiple times and I haven't. We don't even deserve to be here and we aren't. Gotta go win, that's it."

However, the 30-year-old revealed that a message from basketball legend and 23XI Racing team owner, Michael Jordan has helped improve his mood after a grueling weekend.

Bubba Wallace is at risk of not making the playoffs

“I had [Jordan] text me and he said, ‘Things you want more cost more,’” Wallace said on The Dale Jr. Download.

“All day yesterday and all day, in the middle of the night, I’m telling myself you’ve just got to go out there and have the best race you’ve ever had of your life.

“It’s just showing up, me doing all that I can. Take out the outside factors, pit stops, or we call the wrong race.

“You go out and drive your best race you’ve ever had and knowing that you have the people, knowing you have the equipment and everything else will make its own way.

“That’s how I’m approaching it. I woke up in a much better mood this morning and I think that helps.”

