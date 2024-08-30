Jordan sends message to NASCAR star after ‘unacceptable’ Daytona race
Jordan sends message to NASCAR star after ‘unacceptable’ Daytona race
A NASCAR star has revealed that Michael Jordan sent him a message after a tough weekend at the Daytona International Speedway.
The Coke Zero 400 provided drama for NASCAR fans, with the cars of Josh Berry and Michael McDowell going airborne, and an inaugural winner taking the checkered flag first.
READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal
Harrison Burton of Wood Brothers Racing secured his first race victory, and ensured a place in the playoffs after holding off Kyle Busch on the final lap.
Whilst Burton’s win has provided a much needed boost to the youngster and the team, one driver would have been left disappointed by the result.
Bubba Wallace reveals message from Michael Jordan
23XI Racing star Bubba Wallace finds himself 21 points below the playoff cutline after Burton’s win at Daytona, with all the work to do at the Southern 500.
Wallace has stated that he must win the next race at Darlington Raceway if he wants to be within a chance of the playoffs, after suffering a series of agonizing near misses this season.
“It's unacceptable. I'll take all that weight on my shoulders,” Wallace said.
“I should've won multiple times and I haven't. We don't even deserve to be here and we aren't. Gotta go win, that's it."
However, the 30-year-old revealed that a message from basketball legend and 23XI Racing team owner, Michael Jordan has helped improve his mood after a grueling weekend.
READ MORE: Final verdict delivered on Dillon NASCAR playoff penalty appeal
“I had [Jordan] text me and he said, ‘Things you want more cost more,’” Wallace said on The Dale Jr. Download.
“All day yesterday and all day, in the middle of the night, I’m telling myself you’ve just got to go out there and have the best race you’ve ever had of your life.
“It’s just showing up, me doing all that I can. Take out the outside factors, pit stops, or we call the wrong race.
“You go out and drive your best race you’ve ever had and knowing that you have the people, knowing you have the equipment and everything else will make its own way.
“That’s how I’m approaching it. I woke up in a much better mood this morning and I think that helps.”
READ MORE: Busch calls for NASCAR change that spectators will love
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monza
- 2 uur geleden
Jordan sends message to NASCAR star after ‘unacceptable’ Daytona race
- 2 uur geleden
F1 fans shocked as safety car CRASHES ahead of Italian Grand Prix
- Today 03:00
IndyCar star REPLACED ahead of final three races
- Today 02:00
Verstappen BLAMES Horner for Red Bull performance woes
- Today 01:00
Ricciardo seeks Monza miracle to secure F1 future
- Today 00:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct