NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 qualifying: Wallace takes HUGE playoff step after Jordan advice

Bubba Wallace has made a statement about his playoff hopes in qualifying for the weekend's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, putting his #23 car on pole.

Wallace sits right on the edge of the playoff bubble, 21 points behind Chris Buescher for the last place in the post-season dance – although that would be rendered irrelevant if he can turn pole position into a win.

READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal

Fellow points bubble-dwellers Martin Truex Jr. and Buescher also qualified in the top 10 (Truex fifth, Buescher tenth) to give themselves their best chance of challenging for a spot in the final 16.

Carson Hocevar will start at the front alongside Wallace, having earned both his personal best ever start and his team's best.

Wallace was sent a motivational message by team owner, NBA legend Michael Jordan after last weekend's disappointing showing at Daytona, telling him (among other things) 'You go out and drive your best race you’ve ever had and knowing that you have the people, knowing you have the equipment and everything else will make its own way.'

READ MORE: Jordan sends message to NASCAR star after ‘unacceptable’ Daytona race

Official NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 qualifying result

1. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota

2. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

3. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

4. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota

7. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford

8. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10. Chris Buescher, #17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

11. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford

12. Brad Keselowski, #6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

13. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

16. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

18. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

19. Corey Lajoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

21. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

22. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

23. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford

24. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

25. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

26. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

27. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

30. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

31. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

32. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

33. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

34. Shane van Gisbergen, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

35. Kaz Grala, #15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

36. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

37. Timmy Hill, #66 Power Source Ford



READ MORE: Patrick admits being a 'bitch' after NASCAR move

Related