Patrick admits being a 'bitch' after NASCAR move
Danica Patrick has admitted that she was a 'bitch' about her NASCAR schedule after making the transition from IndyCar to NASCAR.
Patrick, now a commentator and pundit for a number of broadcasters, told Codie Sanchez's Big Deal podcast about her move from the open-wheel series and her reaction to the change in lifestyle it created.
A full NASCAR season currently contains twice as many races as a season in IndyCar, with a packed schedule meaning that many drivers end up racing almost every weekend.
Patrick admitted to Sanchez that she 'spiraled' under the pressure of the heightened schedule in her initial move, having to reset and readjust her attitude moving forward.
Patrick admits 'I was a bitch about it'
"So, when I got to NASCAR from IndyCar, there's race after race. IndyCar was a much shorter season. NASCAR was basically like every single weekend.
"The energy of one weekend would spill into the next one very easily. And that's what I let it do when I first got there. And then it fully spiraled when it was like 2nd or 3rd race in a row, that was bad early in the season.
"And it was Phoenix, it was my sponsors' hometown race and I was just like a bitch about it. And I realized after that I was like, whoa, I better learn how to get over this stuff really fast so that I can reset the next weekend and bring a better attitude and a better mood because I'm always on."
