NASCAR Race Today at Darlington: Cook Out Southern 500 start times and how to watch live

NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway today (Sunday, September 1) for the Cook Out Southern 500.

The 2024 regular season wraps up this evening at Darlington Raceway, where the prestigious Cook Out Southern 500 will determine the fate of several drivers.

All eyes will be on the intense battle for the regular-season championship, with Tyler Reddick currently holding a slim 17-point advantage over Kyle Larson and 18 points over Chase Elliott.

The race will also reveal the final three contenders who will advance to the playoffs, setting the stage for a thrilling postseason showdown.

Cook Out Southern 500 start times

The 367-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, September 1, 2024) at 6pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 6pm Sunday

Central Time (CDT): 5pm Sunday

Pacific Time (PDT): 3pm Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 11pm Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 12am Monday



NBC Sports and USA will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



