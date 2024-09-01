close global

NASCAR Race Today at Darlington: Cook Out Southern 500 start times and how to watch live

NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway today (Sunday, September 1) for the Cook Out Southern 500.

The 2024 regular season wraps up this evening at Darlington Raceway, where the prestigious Cook Out Southern 500 will determine the fate of several drivers.

READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal

All eyes will be on the intense battle for the regular-season championship, with Tyler Reddick currently holding a slim 17-point advantage over Kyle Larson and 18 points over Chase Elliott.

The race will also reveal the final three contenders who will advance to the playoffs, setting the stage for a thrilling postseason showdown.

Cook Out Southern 500 start times

The 367-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, September 1, 2024) at 6pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 6pm Sunday
Central Time (CDT): 5pm Sunday
Pacific Time (PDT): 3pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 11pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 12am Monday

NBC Sports and USA will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

READ MORE: Daytona 500 legend SLAMS NASCAR over officiating

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International

READ MORE: NASCAR hand down UNPRECEDENTED punishment for double wreck win

