NASCAR hand down UNPRECEDENTED punishment for double wreck win

NASCAR have come down hard on Austin Dillon after a controversial finish to the Cook Out 400 at Richmond.

The ruling, which was expected to be handed down on Tuesday, was delayed until Wednesday – and was a bombshell when it arrived, with the #3 car's win declared invalid for playoff qualification.

While officials stopped short of vacating the win entirely, making a regular season win invalid for playoff qualification for this reason is still unprecedented. The final sting of a deduction of 25 driver and owner points was added, too.

Dillon's spotter Brandon Benesch has also been punished for his part in the incident, infamously telling his driver to 'wreck him' over the radio during the last lap chaos, urging Dillon to take out Denny Hamlin (which, in the event, he did).

AUSTIN DILLON TURNS JOEY LOGANO TO WIN AT RICHMOND! 👀 pic.twitter.com/R8FXVNrzAK — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) August 12, 2024

What was Austin Dillon's NASCAR penalty?

The official punishments handed down by NASCAR were worded as follows.

Team assessed with the loss of 25 driver and owner points. The race finish will not count when determining eligibility for the Playoffs, Playoff points, or Playoff seeding.

Spotter (Brandon Benesch) has been suspended from the next three points events, through Darlington, September 1, 2024.

Speaking on the Dale Jr. Download in the aftermath of the race, Dillon said: “I’m expecting something [a penalty], obviously. As far as my spotter, I talked to him, and I truly think that emotions were really high for us, as the 3 car.

“We’ve been beat up and banged up for a while now, and with two laps to go we had a 3s lead at Richmond, and a caution comes out. Now we’re here talking about things that take away from the car that we really had."

