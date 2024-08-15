NASCAR hand down UNPRECEDENTED punishment for double wreck win
NASCAR hand down UNPRECEDENTED punishment for double wreck win
NASCAR have come down hard on Austin Dillon after a controversial finish to the Cook Out 400 at Richmond.
The ruling, which was expected to be handed down on Tuesday, was delayed until Wednesday – and was a bombshell when it arrived, with the #3 car's win declared invalid for playoff qualification.
READ MORE: Dillon opens up on DAMNING spotter audio after double wreck
While officials stopped short of vacating the win entirely, making a regular season win invalid for playoff qualification for this reason is still unprecedented. The final sting of a deduction of 25 driver and owner points was added, too.
Dillon's spotter Brandon Benesch has also been punished for his part in the incident, infamously telling his driver to 'wreck him' over the radio during the last lap chaos, urging Dillon to take out Denny Hamlin (which, in the event, he did).
READ MORE: NASCAR VP refuses to rule out VACATING controversial win
AUSTIN DILLON TURNS JOEY LOGANO TO WIN AT RICHMOND! 👀 pic.twitter.com/R8FXVNrzAK— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) August 12, 2024
What was Austin Dillon's NASCAR penalty?
The official punishments handed down by NASCAR were worded as follows.
Team assessed with the loss of 25 driver and owner points. The race finish will not count when determining eligibility for the Playoffs, Playoff points, or Playoff seeding.
Spotter (Brandon Benesch) has been suspended from the next three points events, through Darlington, September 1, 2024.
Speaking on the Dale Jr. Download in the aftermath of the race, Dillon said: “I’m expecting something [a penalty], obviously. As far as my spotter, I talked to him, and I truly think that emotions were really high for us, as the 3 car.
“We’ve been beat up and banged up for a while now, and with two laps to go we had a 3s lead at Richmond, and a caution comes out. Now we’re here talking about things that take away from the car that we really had."
READ MORE: Daytona 500 legend SLAMS NASCAR over officiating
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR hand down UNPRECEDENTED punishment for double wreck win
- 3 uur geleden
Two-time Indy 500 winner admits he would be 'kicked out' of modern F1
- Today 03:00
2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan: FireKeepers Casino 400 start times, schedule and TV
- Today 02:00
Hamilton ally Cullen offers AMAZING look at training routines
- Today 01:00
Ricciardo gives blunt response over ousting Perez from Red Bull
- Today 00:00
F1 fan favourite teases future team with cryptic post
- Yesterday 22:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep