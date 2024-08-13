NASCAR VP refuses to rule out VACATING controversial win
NASCAR VP refuses to rule out VACATING controversial win
NACAR senior vice President Elton Sawyer has not ruled out vacating Austin Dillon's controversial race win this weekend.
In last weekend's Cook Out 400 at Richmond, Dillon came out on top in a thrilling race to claim his first NASCAR Cup Series victory for over two years.
READ MORE: NASCAR star brutally honest as DISASTROUS run continues
However, two last lap collisions led to one of his rivals calling him a 'piece of cr**' for what he described as a 'chicken s*** move'.
That was Joey Logano, who was upset having been knocked into the wall – by all account deliberately – by Dillon.
Dillon's controversial NASCAR win
As well as Logano's discontent at being knocked out of race-winning contention, Dillon also turned in on Denny Hamlin as he tried to move past the first collision, wrecking his second driver in the space of a few seconds.
Despite all of this, Dillon went unpunished, winning his first race of the year to book his spot in the playoffs.
However, Sawyer has now thrown that into some doubt, by admitting that NASCAR 'will have to look' at whether Dillon broke the rules with his aggressive racing style.
"In my view, that's getting really close to crossing the line," Sawyer told media after the race. "Historically, that hasn't been our DNA to take races away, but that's not to say that going forward this wouldn't start to set a precedent. We'd have to look at it."
READ MORE: NASCAR champion issues destiny verdict as IndyCar return teased
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Former F1 star claims Hamilton in danger of being kept 'out of the loop' by Mercedes
- 33 minutes ago
NASCAR VP refuses to rule out VACATING controversial win
- 1 uur geleden
Mercedes chief opens up on '300 or 350 hours of talking' in therapy discussion
- 2 uur geleden
Important NASCAR rule debuts in controversial Richmond race
- 3 uur geleden
Verstappen admits shutting down BRAIN for F1 media
- Today 01:00
Ricciardo opens up on F1 exit speculation
- Today 00:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep