NASCAR VP refuses to rule out VACATING controversial win

NACAR senior vice President Elton Sawyer has not ruled out vacating Austin Dillon's controversial race win this weekend.

In last weekend's Cook Out 400 at Richmond, Dillon came out on top in a thrilling race to claim his first NASCAR Cup Series victory for over two years.

However, two last lap collisions led to one of his rivals calling him a 'piece of cr**' for what he described as a 'chicken s*** move'.

That was Joey Logano, who was upset having been knocked into the wall – by all account deliberately – by Dillon.

NASCAR will head into its playoff stage in September

Dillon's controversial NASCAR win

As well as Logano's discontent at being knocked out of race-winning contention, Dillon also turned in on Denny Hamlin as he tried to move past the first collision, wrecking his second driver in the space of a few seconds.

Despite all of this, Dillon went unpunished, winning his first race of the year to book his spot in the playoffs.

However, Sawyer has now thrown that into some doubt, by admitting that NASCAR 'will have to look' at whether Dillon broke the rules with his aggressive racing style.

"In my view, that's getting really close to crossing the line," Sawyer told media after the race. "Historically, that hasn't been our DNA to take races away, but that's not to say that going forward this wouldn't start to set a precedent. We'd have to look at it."

