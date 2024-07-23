NASCAR champion issues destiny verdict as IndyCar return teased

A NASCAR champion has explained how he is planning to return to the Indy 500 alongside continuing to compete in the Cup Series.

A host of non-regular season drivers often make IndyCar appearances at the showpiece event.

Kyle Larson was one of those in 2024, making his debut in the series with Arrow McLaren with a P18 finish at the Brickyard.

NASCAR's 2021 Cup Series champion was back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400 this weekend, where he pledged his plans to return in an IndyCar once more.

Kyle Larson raced in the Indy 500 in 2024

Larson makes IndyCar pledge after NASCAR win

Larson returned to the top step of the NASCAR podium in Indianapolis with his fourth win of the season in controversial stewarding circumstances.

When asked how his win ranked amongst his 27 across his Cup career, Larson told NBC Sports: “It’s for sure up there. This is just such a prestigious place and such hallowed ground and pretty neat to just get an opportunity to race here on the oval again.

“What a job by our team. Never gave up at all. We had the pit stop issue early on and just fought and dug and had things work out.

“I think everything just comes full circle, and everything is meant to be, and today definitely felt meant to be for us.”

However, despite leading the standings, NASCAR was not the only series Larson had his eye on as he delivered a message to the local fans.

"I love you, Indiana fans. And I know you guys love me, too. So how about we come back next May and try to kiss these bricks on the Indy car?”

Asked if that was a guarantee he would race 'The Double' again and attempt the 109th Indy 500, Larson replied: “I’d love to, I’d love to; we’re working on it. I hope we can announce something soon and see you guys all next May. I wish we could have got to do both and run the 600 because we had a phenomenal papaya orange car for that race, too."

'The Double' is where a driver races the Indy 500, and then later that day flies to the Charlotte Motor Speedway to drive the Coca-Cola 600, the longest NASCAR event of the year.

Tony Stewart is the only driver to have completed all 1,100 miles in the same day, and achieved the feat in 2001.

Larson attempted to complete both races earlier this year, but a rain delay at the 500 meant he could not make the start of the NASCAR race and was unable to complete a lap of the second leg. Perhaps 2025 will be his year.

