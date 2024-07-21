close global

TERRIFYING multi-car crash takes out IndyCar championship contender

Pato O'Ward exited the Honda Indy Toronto in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon, spinning out before getting collected by a host of other cars.

O'Ward's car ended up pointing backward, narrowly missing championship rival Alex Palou as he spun, and a couple of cars managed to take evasive action before Santino Ferrucci, Marcus Ericsson, Pietro Fittipaldi and Nolan Siegal all piled into the Arrow McLaren.

The first impact damaged O'Ward's front wing and nose, meaning that Ferrucci was greeted by a stationary car essentially acting as a ramp – and was launched fully into the air and into the catch fencing in terrifying fashion.

Ferrucci and all of the other drivers involved avoided major injury in the incident.

WATCH: Huge IndyCar crash in Toronto race

The race was under caution for most of the first ten laps after a couple of incidents of contact, but was under green flag conditions all the way from then under lap 67 when Kyffin Simpson hit the Turn 8 wall.

That caution bunched the field up, leading to the conditions for O'Ward and co's pile-up just two laps after the restart.

