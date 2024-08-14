Dillon opens up on DAMNING spotter audio after double wreck

Austin Dillon has admitted that his spotter made a mistake with his radio messages in the closing stages of the weekend's Cook Out 400.

The spotter was heard shouting 'down, down, down, run him down – wreck him!' on the radio as Dillon did exactly that to Denny Hamlin, who was passing him on the inside after Dillon ran into the back of Joey Logano.

The controversial race winner admitted on the Dale Jr. Download that he's expecting to receive a penalty of some kind for his actions, with NASCAR senior vice President Elton Sawyer refusing to rule out the possibility of the win being vacated.

The victory – for the time being, at least – puts Dillon into the Cup Series playoffs with just three regular season races to go.

AUSTIN DILLON TURNS JOEY LOGANO TO WIN AT RICHMOND! 👀 pic.twitter.com/R8FXVNrzAK — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) August 12, 2024

What did Austin Dillon say about spotter audio?

Speaking this week, he said: “I’m expecting something, obviously. As far as my spotter, I talked to him, and I truly think that emotions were really high for us, as the 3 car.

“We’ve been beat up and banged up for a while now, and with two laps to go we had a 3s lead at Richmond, and a caution comes out. Now we’re here talking about things that take away from the car that we really had.

“From our spotter, I believe like he became a fan in the stands on the last lap of Austin Dillon and RCR. He was just saying what came to his mind in the moment and it was wrong. I’m sure there’s going to be something from that.

“But what he was saying didn’t change what happened in Turns 3 and 4. I’m driving at that point for all it’s worth and he’s just keying the mic, talking. I know he’s bummed about that, but he’s had my back through a lot of the rough patches that we’ve had. I can’t fault him from being a fan at that moment.”

