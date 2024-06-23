Chase Elliott: The life and career of a NASCAR champion

Chase Elliott is a NASCAR Cup Series champion and current driver of the #17 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports.

Born on November 28, 1995, in Dawsonville, Georgia, Elliot was born into a family that lived and breathes racing.

His father – Bill Elliott, was a NASCAR Winston Cup Series champion in 1988, making them one of three father-son champion duos in the sport’s history.

Chase won the 2020 Cup Series but is yet to emulate his father’s Daytona 500 winning feats, with two poles and no victories.

How successful has Chase Elliott been?

Elliot’s NASCAR career started in 2011 when he took part in the K&N East Series, following the signature of a driver development deal with Hendrick Motorsports.

His first win would come at the Iowa Speedway in May 2012, as he announced himself on the scene with a fourth-place finish in the East Series championship.

For 2013, he competed in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, taking his first victory and pole position en route to 22nd in the championship.

Graduation to the NASCAR Xfinity series was next for Elliott, claiming the title in his rookie season by 53 points over his team-mate.

He progressed to make his Cup Series debut in 2015, turning full-time eventually in 2016 and taking the Daytona 500 pole on debut and becoming the youngest driver ever to achieve the feat at 20 years old.

In 2017 he doubled up and secured another Daytona 500 pole but was forced to wait until 2018 for his maiden Cup Series victory at Watkins Glen.

He became the second youngest driver to win a championship at the age of 24 in 2020 but has struggled to find regular form since.

Across his 303 Cup Series starts, he has managed to accumulate 19 wins and 161 top ten finishes.

Where else has Chase Elliott competed?

Elliott made his 24 Hours of Daytona debut in 2021, which ended in retirement with four hours to go in the race due to a suspected gearbox issue.

He has also competed in the Superstar Racing Experience Series, where in the 2021 season finale at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, he received the opportunity to battle with his father, Bill, before pulling away to victory.

He also appeared in the film Cars 3, serving as the character Chase Racelott.

