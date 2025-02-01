Busch given huge financial boost as official statement confirms NEW multi-year deal

NASCAR star Kyle Busch has been handed a major financial boost ahead of the first race of the 2025 Cup Series season.

Busch and his colleagues are set to race at Bowman Gray Stadium in The Clash this weekend, but ahead of the event, Richard Childress Racing have announced a new deal regarding the 39-year-old.

As per an official team statement, RCR have agreed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Bank OZK, a firm they say is a nationally recognized leader in the financial services industry.

Bank OZK is now set to serve as the primary sponsor for Busch and the #8 Chevrolet for multiple races throughout the 2025 season, beginning at Miami-Homestead on March 23.

The NASCAR Cup Series starts again this weekend

Kyle Busch new sponsor confirmed

The above means Busch will be without his new sponsor for the opening rounds of the 2025 Cup Series season. However, the bank cannot wait to get on board if their comments in the team statement are anything to go by.

“We are excited to partner with Richard Childress Racing on their business and on the racetrack,” said George Gleason, Bank OZK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“We look forward to cheering on Kyle Busch and team this season.”

Elsewhere, Torrey Galida, president of Richard Childress Racing added: “We’re proud to partner with a true leader in the banking industry,”

“Much like everyone here at Richard Childress Racing, Bank OZK has a drive to be the best, to champion teamwork, and to relentlessly pursue excellence.

"We look forward to welcoming them as a business partner and representing their brand on and off the track this season.”

