NASCAR star makes career ending admission

NASCAR star Chase Briscoe has made an admission about how his career nearly came to an end.

The 30-year-old will leave Stewart-Haas Racing in 2025 following the closure of the outfit, and will debut with Joe Gibbs Racing next season.

READ MORE: Jordan-NASCAR legal battle takes new twist in UPDATE

Briscoe has achieved both of his NASCAR Cup Series wins with the team, including a victory at Darlington last season which secured him a spot in the playoffs.

However, the #19 driver nearly lost his seat at SHR during his Xfinity career, where he only achieved one race victory in 2019.

Stewart-Haas Racing has closed

Briscoe will join Denny Hamlin at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2025

Briscoe reveals how NASCAR career nearly came to an end

Briscoe has recently revealed financial constraints from SHR at the time nearly ended his NASCAR career, in a shock admission from the star.

"At the end of the year, we really start getting going. I probably should have made the final four, but I got crashed with two go in the race lead... I am excited that 2020 is going to be this great year,” he said on the Dinner with Racers podcast.

“This is December... SHR calls me and says, don't know how to tell you this, but if you don't find any amount of funding at all, like the next week... you are not gonna be back here next year."

"So, literally, my career is over. My dad happens to be walking out of this restaurant and turns right. CEO walks out of BMWs and turns left... My dad sends me a picture of the card.

“And, I send it to SHR. I said, 'Hey, look, I know we only have a week. My dad just ran into this guy. He is a CEO. Maybe give him a call.

"SHR is talking to him... look, let me just paint a picture for you. Pretty much if you don't do anything, Chase's career is over... We know you probably think what NASCAR costs.

"Ford is not one to pay the whole bill. If we get anything, that can make a huge difference in this kid's career. 'Mike's like, I have no idea why I'm doing this, but it seems like lord's calling me to do it; alright, I am gonna do it."

READ MORE: Busch issues health update after career-ending NASCAR crash

Related