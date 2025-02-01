NASCAR Qualifying Today: The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium start times, schedule and how to watch live
NASCAR Qualifying Today: The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium start times, schedule and how to watch live
Qualifying for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is set to take place today (Saturday, February 1) ahead of the 2025 Cup Series opener on Sunday night.
The Cook Out Clash — also referred to as just The Clash — has changed locations for 2025, moving from the Los Angeles Coliseum having been held there for three years. The switch to Bowman Gray Stadium marks the Cup Series' first return to the site since the 1970s.
READ MORE: NASCAR Weather: Latest forecast from Bowman Gray Stadium ahead of The Clash
READ MORE: 2025 NASCAR Cup Series at Bowman Gray Stadium: The Clash start times, schedule and TV channels
Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin was the most recent winner of the race, doing so after putting his #11 Toyota in pole position last year, highlighting the importance of this evening's proceedings.
Of course, with just 23 drivers set to take part in Sunday's race, the qualifying format at Bowman Gray Stadium this evening is set to look a little bit different from usual.
For a full rundown on the qualifying and race format this weekend, please see here.
With that said, let's get into this evening's timings and how you can watch the action unfold live.
READ MORE: NASCAR: The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium format explained
NASCAR Cup Series Championship qualifying start times
The all-important practice heats and qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, February 1, 2025) at 6:10pm EST. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:
New York (EST): 6:10pm on Saturday
Chicago (CST): 5:10pm on Saturday
Los Angeles (PST): 3:10pm on Saturday
London (GMT): 11:10pm on Saturday
Central Europe (CET): 12:10am on Sunday
Qualifying action from Bowman Gray Stadium ahead of the Cook Out Clash is live on television for NASCAR fans to watch. As per NASCAR, this will be available to watch on FOX Sports.
Radio coverage is also available from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
READ MORE: NASCAR team owner drops $3.7 million in RECORD-BREAKING purchase
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action at Bowman Gray Stadium in some major countries:United States: FOX Sports
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
READ MORE: Wallace pokes fun at NASCAR rival ahead of season opener
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Major NASCAR deal CONFIRMED ahead of Cup Series opener
- 1 uur geleden
Ferrari announce late driver SWITCH in official statement
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR The Clash: Full Cook Out Clash entry list including practice and qualifying groups
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Qualifying Today: The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium start times, schedule and how to watch live
- Today 14:00
Brutal Hamilton Leclerc verdict emerges as Ferrari star tipped to 'SELF-DESTRUCT'
- Today 03:00
Ferrari make MAJOR Lewis Hamilton announcement as NEW name revealed
- Today 01:00