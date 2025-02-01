NASCAR Qualifying Today: The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium start times, schedule and how to watch live

Qualifying for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is set to take place today (Saturday, February 1) ahead of the 2025 Cup Series opener on Sunday night.

The Cook Out Clash — also referred to as just The Clash — has changed locations for 2025, moving from the Los Angeles Coliseum having been held there for three years. The switch to Bowman Gray Stadium marks the Cup Series' first return to the site since the 1970s.

Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin was the most recent winner of the race, doing so after putting his #11 Toyota in pole position last year, highlighting the importance of this evening's proceedings.

Of course, with just 23 drivers set to take part in Sunday's race, the qualifying format at Bowman Gray Stadium this evening is set to look a little bit different from usual.

With that said, let's get into this evening's timings and how you can watch the action unfold live.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship qualifying start times

The all-important practice heats and qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, February 1, 2025) at 6:10pm EST. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:

New York (EST): 6:10pm on Saturday

Chicago (CST): 5:10pm on Saturday

Los Angeles (PST): 3:10pm on Saturday

London (GMT): 11:10pm on Saturday

Central Europe (CET): 12:10am on Sunday



Qualifying action from Bowman Gray Stadium ahead of the Cook Out Clash is live on television for NASCAR fans to watch. As per NASCAR, this will be available to watch on FOX Sports.

Radio coverage is also available from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action at Bowman Gray Stadium in some major countries:

