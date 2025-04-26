NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: Talladega 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

After no racing over Easter, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, with qualifying ahead of the Jack Link's 500 taking place on Saturday, April 26.

Last time out at Bristol, it was Alex Bowman who secured pole position for the Food City 500. However, come race day, it was another Hendrick Motorsports star that proved dominant — Kyle Larson.

Larson led for an impressive 411 of the 500 racing laps at the Tennessee track, winning the race and denying Denny Hamlin a 2025 Cup Series three-peat.

Talladega is a very different proposition from the short track at Bristol, however, with the race this weekend marking NASCAR's return to superspeedway action.

The 2.66-mile tri-oval is known as the largest oval on the NASCAR schedule, with up to 33 degrees of banking in some parts.

With that said, qualifying ahead of the race should be exciting to watch, and we've got all the details you need to do so below.

NASCAR Cup Series Talladega qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying session from Talladega Superspeedway kicks off on Saturday, April 26, at 10:30 am ET.

Here are the start times converted to your local city and time zone.

City (Time Zone) Qualifying Start Time New York, NY (ET) 10:30 AM Charlotte, NC (ET) 10:30 AM Columbia, SC (ET) 10:30 AM Charleston, WV (ET) 10:30 AM Augusta, ME (ET) 10:30 AM Chicago, IL (CT) 9:30 AM Pierre, SD (CT) 9:30 AM Nashville, TN (CT) 9:30 AM Des Moines, IA (CT) 9:30 AM Montgomery, AL (CT) 9:30 AM Mexico City, MX (CT) 9:30 AM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 8:30 AM Denver, CO (MT) 8:30 AM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 8:30 AM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 8:30 AM El Paso, TX (MT) 8:30 AM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 7:30 AM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 7:30 AM Seattle, WA (PT) 7:30 AM Portland, OR (PT) 7:30 AM San Francisco, CA (PT) 7:30 AM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 11:30 AM London, GB (BST) 3:30 PM Madrid, ES (CET) 4:30 PM Sydney, AU (AEST) 12:30 AM (Sunday) Perth, AU (AWST) 10:30 PM Adelaide, AU (ACST) 12:00 AM (Sunday)

How to watch NASCAR qualifying live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Action from Talladega Superspeedway this weekend will be broadcast across two of those, with Saturday's qualifying session set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video and Sunday's race live on FOX.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX (Race), Prime Video (Qualifying) United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

