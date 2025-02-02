NASCAR The Clash: Last chance qualifying start times, schedule and how to watch live

Last chance qualifying for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is set to take place today (Sunday, February 2) ahead of the 2025 Cup Series opener later on in the night.

Saturday night in North Carolina saw practice and qualifying action for Sunday's main event take place, with 20 drivers securing their spot on the grid for the 200-lap race.

READ MORE: NASCAR Qualifying Results: Larson suffers FAILURE as Elliott and Hamlin put on a show

READ MORE: 2025 NASCAR Cup Series at Bowman Gray Stadium: The Clash start times, schedule and TV channels

That, however, means that three places remain up for grabs heading into last chance qualifying this evening, with 23 drivers set to take part in The Clash later tonight.

For those unfamiliar with the format, last chance qualifying is exactly that — the last chance the Cup Series stars can qualify for Sunday's race.

Last chance qualifying consists of a 75-lap race around the 0.25-mile track at Bowman Gray Stadium, with the top two finishers adding their name to The Clash's entry list.

That would leave just one spot on the grid remaining, with the 23rd slot set to be awarded to the driver who finished highest in the 2024 driver points standings and who did not already qualify for Sunday night's race. This will most likely be Ryan Blaney.

With that said, let's get into this evening's timings and how you can watch the action unfold live.

READ MORE: NASCAR: The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium format explained

Chase Elliott impressed in The Clash qualifying

NASCAR Cup Series: The Clash last chance qualifying start times

The all-important last chance qualifying kicks off today (Sunday, February 2, 2025) at 6pm EST. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:

New York (EST): 6pm on Sunday

Chicago (CST): 5pm on Sunday

Los Angeles (PST): 3pm on Sunday

London (GMT): 11pm on Sunday

Central Europe (CET): 12am on Monday



Last chance qualifying action from Bowman Gray Stadium ahead of The Clash is live on television for NASCAR fans to watch. As per NASCAR, this will be available to watch on FOX Sports.

Radio coverage is also available from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

READ MORE: Busch given huge financial boost as official statement confirms NEW multi-year deal

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action at Bowman Gray Stadium in some major countries:

FOX SportsViaplay GroupFox Sports AustraliaDAZNMediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)More Than Sports, Sport1Ziggo SportBandriantesTSN, RDSAbu Dhabi MediaZiggo Sport (Liberty Global)Mola TVSport TVMola TVGaoraHuya, BilibiliPCCWNetwork4Saran Media International