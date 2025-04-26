Amazon announce 'Earnhardt' docuseries release date as official trailer revealed

Amazon Prime Video has confirmed the release date of 'Earnhardt', a docuseries on NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr.

The four-part series was confirmed in 2024 and is set to dive into the history and career of the seven-time Cup Series champion who tragically lost his life at the 2001 Daytona 500.

To do this, Prime Video has used rare archival footage and interviews with some of those who were closest to Earnhardt Sr, including his children, friends, and colleagues, including his son and NASCAR legend in his own right, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Last May, a Prime Video press release said: "The history of the Earnhardt family is the history of NASCAR — you can’t tell the story of one without the other — and at the center of the Earnhardt family was Dale Earnhardt Sr., the most influential figure the sport has ever known."

"A charismatic, working-class hero to millions of fans, Earnhardt spent the better part of two decades as the most visible figure in stock car racing, breaking through the confines of the sport’s regional fan base to mainstream notoriety, racking up millions in endorsement deals from Coca-Cola to Wheaties, and appearing on daytime TV and late-night talk shows.

"From one generation to the next, racing would bring the Earnhardt family together, but it wasn’t always an easy road. Now, with unparalleled access and never-before-seen archival material, the documentary promises a profound, revealing, and definitive account of a historic American family."

When is the Dale Earnhardt documentary released?

Prime Video has now confirmed that the docuseries, which has been titled 'Earnhardt', is set to release on May 22, with two episodes of the four-part series dropping that day.

This coincides with Prime Video taking over coverage of the Cup Series at the Coca-Cola 600 in May.

The final two episodes of the series will air one week later on May 29, with the docuseries set to be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

As well as confirming the release date, NASCAR has also shared the official trailer for the docuseries.

