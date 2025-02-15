NASCAR make HUGE Daytona 500 announcement as race officially moved

The 2025 Daytona 500 has been moved in a last-minute change ahead of the weekend, as per an official statement from NASCAR.

The 67th running of the Great American Race was set to take place on Sunday, February 16, with 500 miles of racing action at Daytona International Speedway getting underway at 2:30 pm ET.

However, in a stunning late move, the race has now been moved due to the threat of rain and adverse weather conditions being forecast for the track.

The weather has already impacted the schedule this week, including shortening the Cup Series' second practice session, and now, the race has been affected.

Looking ahead, NASCAR thinks that the weather could potentially cause disruption with the main event on Sunday, too, and as a result, they have announced that the 2025 Daytona 500 will be moved as a result.

Rain and thunderstorms have hit Daytona 500 race week

The 2025 Daytona 500 will now start at 1:30 pm ET

NASCAR Daytona 500 official statement

An official statement from NASCAR has confirmed that the 2025 Daytona 500 will now start at 1:30 pm ET, one hour earlier than previously planned.

"Due to potential weather forecasted for the Daytona Beach area late Sunday, NASCAR today announced the Daytona 500 will move up one hour from its originally scheduled time to now begin at 1:30 pm ET,"

"Gates and hospitality will now open at 9 am ET and the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone will open at 8:30 am ET. Parking lots will open at 6 am ET."

Confirming that pre-race proceedings were still going to go ahead, NASCAR's statement added: "Fans in attendance will still get to enjoy the pre-race performance by Pitbull and the pageantry of the US Air Force Thunderbirds performing the flyover at the conclusion of the National Anthem."

NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 start times

The 200-lap Daytona 500 is now scheduled to start on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 1:30 pm ET. Here are the race start times in some major cities within the United States and around the world:

City Race Start Time (Local) Time Zone New York City, New York 1:30 pm ET Charlotte, North Carolina 1:30 pm ET Columbia, South Carolina 1:30 pm ET Charleston, West Virginia 1:30 pm ET Augusta, Maine 1:30 pm ET Chicago, Illinois 12:30 pm CT Pierre, South Dakota 12:30 pm CT Nashville, Tennessee 12:30 pm CT Des Moines, Iowa 12:30 pm CT Montgomery, Alabama 12:30 pm CT Mexico City, Mexico 12:30 pm CT Phoenix, Arizona 11:30 am MT Denver, Colorado 11:30 am MT Salt Lake City, Utah 11:30 am MT Albuquerque, New Mexico 11:30 am MT El Paso, Texas 11:30 am MT Los Angeles, California 10:30 am PT Las Vegas, Nevada 10:30 am PT Seattle, Washington 10:30 am PT Portland, Oregon 10:30 am PT San Francisco, California 10:30 am PT Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 4:30 pm BRT London, England 6:30 pm GMT Madrid, Spain 7:30 pm CET

Fox will broadcast the race live on TV with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

To catch all of the exciting Daytona 500 action live on Fox Sports this week, via FuboTV, click here.

