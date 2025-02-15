NASCAR make HUGE Daytona 500 announcement as race officially moved
NASCAR make HUGE Daytona 500 announcement as race officially moved
The 2025 Daytona 500 has been moved in a last-minute change ahead of the weekend, as per an official statement from NASCAR.
The 67th running of the Great American Race was set to take place on Sunday, February 16, with 500 miles of racing action at Daytona International Speedway getting underway at 2:30 pm ET.
READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Rain wreaks HAVOC at Daytona 500 as Chevrolet dominate
READ MORE: NASCAR legend issues 30-word statement after Daytona 500 failure
However, in a stunning late move, the race has now been moved due to the threat of rain and adverse weather conditions being forecast for the track.
The weather has already impacted the schedule this week, including shortening the Cup Series' second practice session, and now, the race has been affected.
Looking ahead, NASCAR thinks that the weather could potentially cause disruption with the main event on Sunday, too, and as a result, they have announced that the 2025 Daytona 500 will be moved as a result.
READ MORE: NASCAR star in HUGE wreck as legend forced OUT of Daytona 500 race
NASCAR Daytona 500 official statement
An official statement from NASCAR has confirmed that the 2025 Daytona 500 will now start at 1:30 pm ET, one hour earlier than previously planned.
"Due to potential weather forecasted for the Daytona Beach area late Sunday, NASCAR today announced the Daytona 500 will move up one hour from its originally scheduled time to now begin at 1:30 pm ET,"
"Gates and hospitality will now open at 9 am ET and the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone will open at 8:30 am ET. Parking lots will open at 6 am ET."
Confirming that pre-race proceedings were still going to go ahead, NASCAR's statement added: "Fans in attendance will still get to enjoy the pre-race performance by Pitbull and the pageantry of the US Air Force Thunderbirds performing the flyover at the conclusion of the National Anthem."
NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 start times
The 200-lap Daytona 500 is now scheduled to start on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 1:30 pm ET. Here are the race start times in some major cities within the United States and around the world:
|City
|Race Start Time (Local)
|Time Zone
|New York City, New York
|1:30 pm
|ET
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|1:30 pm
|ET
|Columbia, South Carolina
|1:30 pm
|ET
|Charleston, West Virginia
|1:30 pm
|ET
|Augusta, Maine
|1:30 pm
|ET
|Chicago, Illinois
|12:30 pm
|CT
|Pierre, South Dakota
|12:30 pm
|CT
|Nashville, Tennessee
|12:30 pm
|CT
|Des Moines, Iowa
|12:30 pm
|CT
|Montgomery, Alabama
|12:30 pm
|CT
|Mexico City, Mexico
|12:30 pm
|CT
|Phoenix, Arizona
|11:30 am
|MT
|Denver, Colorado
|11:30 am
|MT
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|11:30 am
|MT
|Albuquerque, New Mexico
|11:30 am
|MT
|El Paso, Texas
|11:30 am
|MT
|Los Angeles, California
|10:30 am
|PT
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|10:30 am
|PT
|Seattle, Washington
|10:30 am
|PT
|Portland, Oregon
|10:30 am
|PT
|San Francisco, California
|10:30 am
|PT
|Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|4:30 pm
|BRT
|London, England
|6:30 pm
|GMT
|Madrid, Spain
|7:30 pm
|CET
Fox will broadcast the race live on TV with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
To catch all of the exciting Daytona 500 action live on Fox Sports this week, via FuboTV, click here.
READ MORE: NASCAR TV Schedule: How to watch EVERY Cup Series race in 2025 including for FREE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mercedes confirm F1 driver 'swap' for Russell
- 3 minutes ago
NASCAR make HUGE Daytona 500 announcement as race officially moved
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Results Today: Rain wreaks HAVOC at Daytona 500 as Chevrolet dominate
- 2 uur geleden
Horner stokes F1 rivalry with Wolff in bold exchange
- 3 uur geleden
Hamilton WARNED about Ricciardo problem at Ferrari
- Today 00:00
Ferrari celebrate significant Hamilton achievement
- Yesterday 23:00