NASCAR Daytona 500 Weather: Latest forecast as rain and thunderstorms threaten iconic race

The NASCAR Cup Series hits Daytona International Speedway this week for the iconic Daytona 500.

Dating back to 1959, the race has become legendary in both US and global motorsport, renowned for its high-speed racing and on-track drama.

After The Clash exhibition at Bowman Gray Stadium earlier this month, the Daytona 500 serves as the real Cup Series season opener, with the race offering drivers their first chance to score points in 2025.

Of course, that is not the only thing on offer to the Cup Series stars this weekend. Eternal glory awaits the driver who takes the checkered flag on Sunday, joining an elite group of what currently stands at 43 drivers to have won the historic event.

It really should be 500 miles and 200 laps of thrilling action throughout.

Daytona 500 weather forecast

After last year's race was postponed due to bad weather, we've taken a look at the latest forecasts for Daytona International Speedway throughout this week, including for Sunday's Daytona 500.

Wednesday 13th February

As Cup Series action gets underway with first practice on Wednesday, the weather at Daytona International Speedway is looking NASCAR-friendly.

Sun and warmth are currently forecast, with temperatures expected to reach 84 degrees during the day. Naturally, this will drop as the day ends and we head into the night when Cup Series cars hit the track for qualifying.

However, even then, there is a zero chance of rain and thunderstorms, meaning the schedule should go ahead as planned.

Thursday 13th February

Whether that will be the case on Thursday, or indeed throughout the rest of the week, remains to be seen.

Duels 1 and 2 are set to take place at Daytona on Thursday night, and whilst temperatures are expected to remain mild, occasional showers are currently forecast throughout the evening at the circuit, with a 60% chance of rainfall.

On top of that, there is also a 12% chance of thunderstorms.

Friday 14th February

The weather is looking even worse for the second practice session on Friday, with a staggering 88% chance of rain currently forecast.

Perhaps more concerningly, a thunderstorm is also predicted to hit during the day, with cloud cover also expected to be at 96%.

The thunderstorm threat does fade significantly as we head into the night, but the threat of rain persists at 25%.

Saturday 15th February

Things are set to be much drier on Saturday as the Cup Series cars take to the track for third practice, with just a 14% chance of rainfall on the day.

Temperatures are expected to be much warmer than on Friday, too, with 83 degrees sun currently predicted.

Forecasts suggest there is no chance of thunderstorms on Saturday, either.

Sunday 16th February

Race day at the Daytona 500 does not look as though it is going to be dry, however, with a 75% chance of rain forecast at present.

With that rain once again comes plenty of cloud cover and the chance of thunderstorms, although the threat of them is still less than on Friday.

That being said, variable cloudiness is expected throughout the day.

It remains to be seen what impact the showers and thunderstorms could have on the event and its timings.

NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 start times

The 200-lap Daytona 500 is scheduled to start on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET. Here are the race start times in some major cities within the United States and around the world:

City Race Start Time (Local) Time Zone New York City, New York 2:30 pm EST Charlotte, North Carolina 2:30 pm EST Columbia, South Carolina 2:30 pm EST Charleston, West Virginia 2:30 pm EST Augusta, Maine 2:30 pm EST Chicago, Illinois 1:30 pm CST Pierre, South Dakota 1:30 pm CST Nashville, Tennessee 1:30 pm CST Des Moines, Iowa 1:30 pm CST Montgomery, Alabama 1:30 pm CST Mexico City, Mexico 1:30 pm CST Phoenix, Arizona 12:30 pm MST Denver, Colorado 12:30 pm MST Salt Lake City, Utah 12:30 pm MST Albuquerque, New Mexico 12:30 pm MST El Paso, Texas 12:30 pm MST Los Angeles, California 11:30 am PST Las Vegas, Nevada 11:30 am PST Seattle, Washington 11:30 am PST Portland, Oregon 11:30 am PST San Francisco, California 11:30 am PST Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 5:30 pm BRT London, England 7:30 pm GMT Madrid, Spain 8:30 pm CET Sydney, Australia 7:30 am (Monday) AEDT Melbourne, Australia 6:30 am (Monday) AEDT Perth, Australia 4:30 am (Monday) AWST

Fox will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who won the 2024 Daytona 500?

The 2024 Daytona 500 was won by Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron.

Byron came home ahead of team-mate Alex Bowman in second, and Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell in third.

