2025 NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 start times, schedule and TV channels
With the 67th running of the iconic Daytona 500, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season officially gets underway this week.
After an exciting exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium earlier this month, the Cup Series stars are set to hit the track at Daytona International Speedway in the coming days, with the event offering them the first chance to put points on the board this season.
First held in 1959, there have been 43 drivers to have tasted Daytona 500 glory to date, with several high-profile stars, such as Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Chase Elliott desperate to add their names to that list.
In 2024, Hendrick Motorsports star William Byron did just that, coming home in first place after some thrilling on-track action ahead of the likes of Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell, Corey LaJoie, and Bubba Wallace.
In a race that has become famous for its dramatic and high-speed racing, 2025 will no doubt deliver another exciting 500 miles of action, with it remaining to be seen which driver will write their name into the history books this time around.
NASCAR Daytona 500 start times
The 200-lap race starts on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 2:30 pm (EST). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the week converted to your time zone.
|Date
|Session
|New York (EST)
|Chicago (CST)
|Denver (MST)
|Los Angeles (PST)
|London (GMT)
|Central Europe (CET)
|Wednesday, February 12
|Practice 1
|10:05 AM
|9:05 AM
|8:05 AM
|7:05 AM
|3:05 PM
|4:05 PM
|Wednesday, February 12
|Qualifying
|8:15 PM
|7:15 PM
|6:15 PM
|5:15 PM
|1:15 AM (Feb 13)
|2:15 AM (Feb 13)
|Thursday, February 13
|Duel 1 at Daytona
|7:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|12:00 AM (Feb 14)
|1:00 AM (Feb 14)
|Thursday, February 13
|Duel 2 at Daytona
|8:45 PM
|7:45 PM
|6:45 PM
|5:45 PM
|1:45 AM (Feb 14)
|2:45 AM (Feb 14)
|Friday, February 14
|Practice 2
|5:35 PM
|4:35 PM
|3:35 PM
|2:35 PM
|11:35 PM
|12:35 AM (Feb 15)
|Saturday, February 15
|Practice 3
|3:05 PM
|2:05 PM
|1:05 PM
|12:05 PM
|8:05 PM
|9:05 PM
|Sunday, February 16
|Daytona 500
|2:30 PM
|1:30 PM
|12:30 PM
|11:30 AM
|7:30 PM
|8:30 PM
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the Daytona 500 action at Daytona International Speedway in some major countries around the world.
United States: FOX
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
