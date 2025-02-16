NASCAR Race Today: Daytona 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season officially begins today (Sunday, February 16) with the 67th running of the Daytona 500.

A historic and prestigious race renowned for its high-speed racing and dramatic on-track action, NASCAR could be in no better place to get the new campaign underway.

First run in 1959, to date, there have been 43 drivers to secure a victory in the Daytona 500, from Lee Petty all the way through to William Byron last year.

The most winningest Daytona 500 driver currently driving in the Cup Series is Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin having previously won the Great American Race on three occasions.

Hamlin is the only driver racing full-time this season that has won the race multiple times, although, he is joined by another multi-time winner on the track today, with Jimmie Johnson — seven-time Cup Series champion and two-time Daytona 500 winner — qualifying as an open entry.

With that said, let's get into this evening's timings and how you can watch the exciting 200-lap action unfold live.

NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 start times

The 200-lap Daytona 500 is now scheduled to start on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 1:30 pm ET. Here are the race start times in some major cities within the United States and around the world:

City Race Start Time (Local) Time Zone New York City, New York 1:30 pm ET Charlotte, North Carolina 1:30 pm ET Columbia, South Carolina 1:30 pm ET Charleston, West Virginia 1:30 pm ET Augusta, Maine 1:30 pm ET Chicago, Illinois 12:30 pm CT Pierre, South Dakota 12:30 pm CT Nashville, Tennessee 12:30 pm CT Des Moines, Iowa 12:30 pm CT Montgomery, Alabama 12:30 pm CT Mexico City, Mexico 12:30 pm CT Phoenix, Arizona 11:30 am MT Denver, Colorado 11:30 am MT Salt Lake City, Utah 11:30 am MT Albuquerque, New Mexico 11:30 am MT El Paso, Texas 11:30 am MT Los Angeles, California 10:30 am PT Las Vegas, Nevada 10:30 am PT Seattle, Washington 10:30 am PT Portland, Oregon 10:30 am PT San Francisco, California 10:30 am PT Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 4:30 pm BRT London, England 6:30 pm GMT Madrid, Spain 7:30 pm CET

How to watch Daytona 500 practice live on TV today

Today's Daytona 500 practice session will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 2 in the United States. Radio coverage is also available throughout the session on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action from Daytona International Speedway below.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

To catch all of the exciting Daytona 500 action live on Fox Sports this week, via Fubo, click here.

