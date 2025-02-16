close global

Daytona 500 STOPPED due to adverse weather

The 67th running of the Daytona 500 has been halted very early on due to rainfall and storms hitting the track.

The weather at Daytona has caused disruptions all week and today's adverse conditions come as no surprise having been forecast all week.

In fact, in order to avoid this scenario, NASCAR brought the race start time forward by one hour, from 2:30 pm ET to 1:30 pm.

However, it has not worked, with drivers getting in just 11 laps of action before rain started to fall and the red flag came out.

Austin Cindric leads at the break, followed by Ty Dillon, Chase Briscoe, Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace.

NASCAR Daytona 500 weather forecast

Fortunately, the broadcast seems confident that the race will get back underway soon, with the bad weather moving out of the area.

However, taking a look at the forecast, NASCAR may not fully be in the clear.

Forecasts suggest that there remains between an 80-87% chance of rain right through the late afternoon and early evening until around 7 pm.

Wind, rain and storms have struck at Daytona International Speedway

Furthermore, the threat of thunderstorms also persists.

Strap in NASCAR fans, this could be a long one.

For a full update on the weather, please click here.

